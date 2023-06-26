The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network recently received a $750,000 Episcopal Health Foundation grant to help bring comprehensive, integrated behavioral health to Limestone, Freestone and Falls counties.

“It’s extremely exciting to receive this funding from EHF, as one of HOTBHN’S primary goals is to advance physical and behavioral health integration throughout its six-county service area, specifically its rural areas,” said Ron Kimbell, director at HOTBHN’s Klaras Center for Families, which provides child and adolescent services for the agency.

The two-year grant funding will help launch comprehensive, integrated behavioral health programming in counties where physical and behavioral health care options are often limited, a press release noted. The goal of a more comprehensive system is greater access to health care and better health outcomes.

Tom Christian, the HOTBHN director of grants and special projects, noted that “Our main goal with this EHF grant, entitled ‘Widening the Safety Net,’ is to launch a comprehensive rural integrated health program, build on already-established partnerships, and coordinate essential resources to accomplish the program’s goals.”

In supporting HOTBHN’s mission, the grant helps to provide a system of accessible, caring and responsive services for individuals and communities.

The Houston-based Episcopal Health Foundation was founded in 2013 by the Episcopal Diocese of Texas. It focuses on improving community health and promoting a healthier lifestyle for people in lower socio-economic communities by supporting innovative programs for well-being and health. EHF also supports research, grant making and community engagement.