Housing strong, other sectors weak in June, Greater Waco Economic Index shows

Homes sold for an average of $238,700 in June, a record high for the month and 7.1% more than the average in June last year, the report said.

The 1,516 homes sold locally through June is slightly more than the number sold through the first six months of 2019.

The Texas A&M Real Estate Center released a statement on impressive home sales statewide in June, noting that they surpassed 29,000 for the first time since August 2019, according to Texas Multiple Listing Services.

"June housing activity recovered substantial pent-up demand from the economic shutdown," said James Gaines, chief economist for the Real Estate Center, quoted in a news release. "This positive momentum, however, may be temporary as new coronavirus cases have accelerated in recent weeks."

The National Association of Realtors reported a 20% increase in sales between May and June. Falling interest rates proved attractive to first-time homebuyers, who accounted for 35% of sales in June.

Home construction also surged in June, with builders taking out 42 permits to build inside the Waco city limits, a 35% increase from June last year, said Ingham, whose findings track homebuilding only in Waco and not in its suburbs. Through June, permits are down 19% from last year.