How and where to get a COVID-19 test in the Waco area

From Wednesday, Jan. 27 to Friday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., free COVID-19 testing will be available at these sites:
- McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru
- Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing.
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community.
More details
When you register, you will be asked for your insurance information. Simply click "save and continue" to pass that screen if needed. For people with insurance, there is no out-of-pocket cost or copay to get the test.
Please bring a printed copy of the voucher to the testing site, or bring the phone you signed up with. The registration personnel will need your voucher number from your confirmation email. If you do not have access to a printer, you can complete the form or print it out at any Waco library or community center at no charge.
Waco Transit will provide free rides to anyone going to or from a COVID-19 testing site. Call (254) 750-1620 to schedule a ride.
Other ways to get a test
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, like a fever, cough or shortness of breath, you can call your doctor for advice and to schedule a COVID-19 test.
Local medical providers also have pre-screening and self-assessment tools. Pre-screening is required to get a COVID-19 test appointment. You do not have to be an established patient to receive a test:
- Ascension Providence — offers a COVID-19 self-assessment tool, available here: https://healthcare.ascension.org/covid-19 or by calling (833) 919-1680
- Baylor Scott & White - Hillcrest — https://www.bswhealth.com/where-to-go-for-covid-symptoms or by calling (888) 427-9723
- Family Health Center — http://www.wacofhc.org/covid-19/ or by calling (254) 313-4610 (new patients) or (254) 313-4200 (current patients)
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, weakness, muscle pain, diarrhea, vomiting and loss of smell.
If you have severe symptoms, it's recommended that you call 911 or visit the emergency room.