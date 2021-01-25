How and where to get a COVID-19 test in the Waco area

From Wednesday, Jan. 27 to Friday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., free COVID-19 testing will be available at these sites:

McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru

Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing.

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community.

More details

When you register, you will be asked for your insurance information. Simply click "save and continue" to pass that screen if needed. For people with insurance, there is no out-of-pocket cost or copay to get the test.