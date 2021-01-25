How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waco area

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public as they become available.
You can sign up for a vaccine appointment at covidwaco.com. Help signing up is available at (254) 750-1890.
A waitlist for the vaccine is currently at more than 14,000 people. The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.
Vaccines are administered at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Please enter from the Franklin Avenue side of the building.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, there have been 13,119 first vaccine doses given in McLennan County and 1,375 people are fully vaccinated with both doses.
Who is eligible?
Only front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities ("phase 1a") and people over 65, or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk ("phase 1b"), are currently eligible to receive the COVID‑19 vaccine under state guidelines.
If you have received a vaccine, you will need a second dose after 28 days to maximum effectiveness. Keep your shot record to present it for your second dose.
More information
McLennan County received 1,500 doses for each of its first two weeks of public vaccination clinics, Jan. 11 and 18.
An allocation of 3,500 doses is expected for the week of Jan. 25.
Waco Transit is available to provide transportation, with 24 hours notice, by calling (254) 750-1620.
Vaccine allocations
The following entities in McLennan County have received allocations of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Texas Department of State Health Services records.
Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups.
H-E-B Pharmacies:
- #672, 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive
- #557, 801 N. Interstate 35
- #64, 3801 N. 19th St.
- #423, 1301 Wooded Acres Drive
- #583, 9100 Woodway Drive
Brookshire's Pharmacies:
- #90, 100 Peplow Drive
- #63, 406 N. Frontage Road, Lorena
- #68, 1250 W. McGregor Drive, McGregor
- Lynn's La Vega Pharmacy, 2401 E. Waco Drive
Other locations
- Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd.
- Providence Health Center, 6901 Medical Parkway
- Providence Lake Shore, 2100 Lake Shore Drive
- Providence Clinic Londonderry, 7003 Woodway Drive
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive
- Waco Center for Youth, 3501 N. 19th St.
- Baylor University Student Health Services, 209 Speight Ave.
- Premier ER & Urgent Care, 900 Austin Ave.
- Premier ER Waco, 211. N. Jack Kultgen Expressway
- Premier ER & Urgent Care, 9110 Jordan Lane, Woodway
- Family Health Center - Waco, 1600 Providence Drive
- Bell's Hill Community Clinic, 911 S. 20th St.
- Elm Avenue Community & Dental Clinic, 609 Elm Ave.
- Martin Luther King Clinic, 1911 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- South 18th Community and Dental Clinic, 1800 Gurley Lane
- MCC Community Clinic, 4601 N. 19th St.
- Oceans Behavioral Hospital, 5931 Crosslake Parkway
- Texas Cancer Care Research Center, 1700 W. State Highway 6
- Waco Internal Medicine Associates, 301 Richland West Circle
- McGregor Community & Dental Clinic, 500 Johnson Drive, McGregor
- West Oak Medical Clinic, 407 W. Oak St., West