How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waco area

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public as they become available.

You can sign up for a vaccine appointment at covidwaco.com. Help signing up is available at (254) 750-1890.

A waitlist for the vaccine is currently at more than 14,000 people. The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.

Vaccines are administered at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Please enter from the Franklin Avenue side of the building.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, there have been 13,119 first vaccine doses given in McLennan County and 1,375 people are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Who is eligible?

Only front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities ("phase 1a") and people over 65, or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk ("phase 1b"), are currently eligible to receive the COVID‑19 vaccine under state guidelines.