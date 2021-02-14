Hundreds in Waco area without power in 'near blizzard' conditions; power grid risks overload

"Of course, many people don't have the means to get a hotel room right now," Ostermann said.

ERCOT asked for individuals and businesses to avoid unnecessary use such as running large appliances and using non-essential lights. It recommends turning thermostats to no higher than 68 degrees, and closing shades and blinds to reduce heat loss through windows.

If conditions worsen, the council could issue an emergency alert and use reserves or power from neighboring regions to boost capacity. As a last resort, ERCOT could institute rotating outages around the state.

Reliant Energy also put out a statement asking customers to reduce their energy use, especially between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m., then again between 5 and 9 a.m. The company will charge between 3% and 5% more for every degree above 68 a customer’s thermostat is set to.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas also put out a statement making the same recommendations to customers, stating that demand and supply for electricity will be too close for comfort through Tuesday.