Hundreds in Waco line up for food, water, milk

Volunteers for the Central Texas Food Bank help pass out milk, water and food at the monthly distribution event at Waco ISD Stadium on Thursday. By day's end, 589 households were served, up from 440 last month, though lower than December, when 818 households were served.
The food bank was hindered last week by freezing weather but is now working to meet increased demand. The food bank has designated Caritas of Waco as a "water hub" to supply individuals and other charities with bottled water as drinking water supplies have been disrupted. The next large drive-thru event will be March 25 at Waco ISD stadium.
PHOTOS — Great shots from Trib photographers of Waco's snowy scenes. Submit your own here, too. #txwx
10 unbelievable numbers from Waco's winter storm last week: Here are some statistics that take full measure of the winter weather crisis that …