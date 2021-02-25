 Skip to main content
Hundreds in Waco line up for food, water, milk
Volunteers for the Central Texas Food Bank help pass out milk, water and food at the monthly distribution event at Waco ISD Stadium on Thursday. By day's end, 589 households were served, up from 440 last month, though lower than December, when 818 households were served.

The food bank was hindered last week by freezing weather but is now working to meet increased demand. The food bank has designated Caritas of Waco as a "water hub" to supply individuals and other charities with bottled water as drinking water supplies have been disrupted. The next large drive-thru event will be March 25 at Waco ISD stadium.

