West volunteer firefighter Eddie Hykel Jr., struck and killed by a big rig one week ago while working a car fire along I-35, received a massive send-off Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption.

About 500 people packed the historic sanctuary on South Harrison Street. Nearby parking lots filled to capacity, and vehicles lined neighborhood streets. Flags hung at half-staff around town. Uniformed firefighters, police officers, troopers, deputies and first responders made their presence felt for the last rites of a firefighter who had survived the West explosion a decade ago only to die in the line of duty on March 28.

“The church was pretty full, and that does not happen too often,” said Tim Payne, who spoke for Aderhold Funeral Home.

Hykel himself wore dress blues, prompting West Mayor Tommy Muska to remark during his eulogy he hoped someone placed a name tag on Eddie “because God will not know him without that crappy hat.” Muska’s observation sent laughter rippling through those assembled.

Muska said later Hykel was never without his floppy western lid, one “having been ridden hard and put up wet, and having its own personality.”

It was a character, just like the 60-year-old man who had worn it decades. Hykel worked for Huck Manufacturing back in the day, then moved on to West City Hall’s public works department. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and trucks, “painting anything he could get his hands on, working in his pasture, and messing with his cows,” says his biography. “He was very outspoken, never met a stranger, and was always there to lend a hand.”

Dr. John Crowder, pastor of West’s First Baptist Church, called Hykel “a beacon of hope in a time of crisis,” someone unfailingly the first to arrive on the scene when lives and property were threatened.

“His bravery and determination inspired others,” said Crowder. “In the worst moments of life, there was Eddie. His legacy is the life of countless people who are better having known Eddie Hykel.”

Hykel lost his life when a Peterbilt rig slammed into two Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles positioned as sentries guarding a firetruck. Hykel was trapped beneath a DPS unit, forcing EMS crews to use an extrication device called the Jaws of Life to free him. Efforts to revive Hykel proved fruitless as he was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco.

Honorary pallbearers on Monday were all past and present members of the West Volunteer Fire Department, city of West employees and the West Volunteer Ambulance Association. Soloist Donna Beckham’s selections included renditions of old hymns such as “How Great Thou Art” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” A memorial in the church foyer honored Hykel for heroism during the tragic West fertilizer explosion a decade earlier.

That same memorial referenced Bible verse John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this. That a man lay down his life for his friend.”

Emergency responders told the Tribune-Herald that Hykel may have pushed one DPS trooper away from the runaway big rig’s path, possibly saving his life. Two injured troopers were treated for minor injuries and released.

Crowder spoke of God’s grace in a world filled with uncertainties, saying, “Today could be the day we see him face to face.”

Hykel knew his Redeemer and what his future held, Crowder said.

“He was not a man who wore religion on his sleeve,” said Crowder, “but there was no doubt he loved his lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

Hykel was born in Waco, the son of Barbara (Hessel) and Edward Hykel Sr. He graduated from West High School in 1981, and five years later, on Sept. 13, 1986, married Janet Gerik in Tours. They had two children: Chris Hykel and Ashley Mynarcik, both of West, and four grandchildren: RaeLynn Ward, Dylan Cassity, Luke Mynarcik and Dannie Mynarcik, according to his biography.

Fire departments from throughout Central Texas and beyond sent representatives to the mass of Christian burial, whose celebrant was the Rev. Walter Dhanwar, who was assisted by Deacon Robin Waters and Crowder.

“It was important for us to show our support for his family and his department,” said Lt. Asher Linzer, with the Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department. “His is a neighboring department, and both communities are right next to each other. We sent an engine crew this morning.”

The Waco Fire Department sent its honor guard/fife and drum unit, 14 uniformed officers and several “chief” officers, according to a spokesman.

It also provided an engine and four firefighters to serve the city of West during the funeral services that lasted into Monday afternoon.

A lengthy procession traveled from St. Mary’s Catholic Church to St. Mary’s Cemetery, passing landmarks and slices of life in West: Old Corner Drug, the VFW Hall, grazing cattle, the Westfest grounds, ballfields and railroad tracks.