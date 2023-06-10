Hundreds of Catholics walked together through downtown Waco in a Feast of Corpus Christi procession Saturday, a small step in a larger national movement of Eucharistic revival.

The Eucharistic revival is a national task of the Catholic Church led by bishops looking to revive devotion and understanding of the Eucharist, said Michael Foley, a Catholic theologian who teaches at Baylor University.

Transubstantiation, or the conversion of bread and wine into the Real Presence of Jesus Christ upon consecration, is central to Catholic belief. The Eucharist, also known as Holy Communion, is the true presence of Jesus rather than a metaphor in Catholicism.

A Pew Research study from 2019 showed about 70% of Catholics in the United States believe the Eucharist is merely a symbol of Jesus, straying from the central tenet that it truly is the body and blood of Christ. The study indicated a deviance in Catholic belief that church leaders want to correct.

“It was kind of a scandal because, you know, 50 years ago if you’d done the poll it would be like 99% believe, but then something happened in the last 50 years,” Foley said. “And it’s not good if Catholics don’t believe Catholic stuff.”

Foley said the study did not find why Catholics may be thinking differently, but some speculate societal changes or that poor retention of essential principles, or catechism, could be to blame. Another suspicion is that changes to the liturgy in the 1960s with the Second Vatican Council, such as the switch from Latin to traditional language during Mass and less triumphant music, could have watered down the denomination’s teaching for some, he said.

“Before Vatican II, the Mass was in Latin and there were a lot of smells and bells, Gregorian chant and a very profound sense of reverence that in a sense made it easier to believe the church’s teaching of the Eucharist because we believe the Eucharist really is the body and blood of Jesus Christ,” he said. “So when you really believe that, you treat it with a certain awe and respect. … A lot of that sense of the sacred got lost. … When you change the rite it gives the impression that you’ve changed the belief, so that could be a factor.”

Bishops in the United States called for a multi-year initiative known as the National Eucharist Revival. The first phase stared in June 2022 with a year of Diocesan revival where bishops will offer events to revive devotion and understanding of the Eucharist.

Foley said now is the ideal time to promote a Eucharistic revival, as Sunday marks the Feast of Corpus Christi, a rite that has been around since the 13th century that celebrates the Eucharist, Foley said.

Foley said Corpus Christi processions have been around for a long time and signify Catholics’ “status as pilgrims on Earth.” Saint Paul the Apostle says Christians’ true citizenship is in heaven, and processions serve as a reminder that they are simply passing through this world, he said.

“The Eucharist is usually just in the sanctuary … but you taking it out on Corpus Christi it’s like Christ coming out into the world,” he said. “And then also our belief, we’re not hiding it under a bushel. We’re taking it out into the streets.”

Saturday’s event gathered several hundred people from many parishes of the northernmost section of the Diocese of Austin at the procession’s starting place, St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave. The church’s pews were full, people stood in the entryway and many more celebrated Mass for the Feast of Corpus Christi from outside the doors.

The procession began its 1-mile walk with altar servers exiting the church carrying processional candles, incense censers and a crucifix. The priest processed next, stepping under a four-poled canopy and carrying the monstrance, a sun-shaped vessel that holds circular pieces of unleavened bread, called consecrated hosts, and known by Catholics to be the body of Jesus Christ.

Many altar servers followed behind the priest and hundreds of Catholics followed behind them as the group made its walk down Jefferson Avenue to St. Mary’s of Assumption, 1401 Washington Ave. People sang hymns into the streets of downtown Waco as they walked, and the procession made stops at two altars of repose along the way where the crowd received blessings.

At the end of the procession people went inside the second church to participate in adoration of the Eucharist and Benediction.

Foley said he experienced his first Eucharistic procession of the Feast of Corpus Christi when he went to graduate school in Boston after moving from California. He said it was freeing to witness the monstrance outside in the world and publicly affirm his belief.

“When we crossed the front doors of the church and entered the street I got this incredible rush and it was: We’re bringing Christ into the world,” he said. “It was a wonderful realization that religion shouldn’t be or isn’t a private thing.”

The effect of a Eucharistic procession is different on the heart than a tent revival or other outward professions of faith, he said.

“Eucharistic devotion does not generate enthusiasm,” Foley said. “It doesn’t generate passion. It generates a quiet, contemplative love.”