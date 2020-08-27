Hurricane Laura evacuees fill Waco hotels, rentals

One force of nature this week did what another force had prevented for months, as more than 1,000 people fleeing the path of Hurricane Laura turned to Waco for temporary shelter.

Waco-area hotels that had seen occupancy rates plummet in late spring and summer because of COVID-19 concerns filled up midweek as Gulf Coast residents sought a place to stay until the hurricane passed.

Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau staff worked during the week to post updates of hotel vacancies on their website, knowing out of town visitors from Louisiana and the Beaumont area would be checking that site for information, said Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the bureau.

As hotels in Austin and other cities south of Waco filled up, evacuees moved on to Waco, even as vacancies in the approximately 3,800 hotel rooms in the Waco area also began to find guests.

"The majority of hotels were full last night, and there's only a room here and there for (Thursday night)," Pendergraft said.

At the Hilton on University Parks Drive, hurricane evacuees occupied 185 of the hotel's 195 rooms, director of sales Stu Arledge said.

"The last two nights we were full," Arledge said.