Hurricane Laura evacuees fill Waco hotels, rentals

One force of nature this week did what another force had prevented for months, as more than 1,000 people fleeing the path of Hurricane Laura turned to Waco for temporary shelter.
Waco-area hotels that had seen occupancy rates plummet in late spring and summer because of COVID-19 concerns filled up midweek as Gulf Coast residents sought a place to stay until the hurricane passed.
Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau staff worked during the week to post updates of hotel vacancies on their website, knowing out of town visitors from Louisiana and the Beaumont area would be checking that site for information, said Carla Pendergraft, marketing director for the bureau.
As hotels in Austin and other cities south of Waco filled up, evacuees moved on to Waco, even as vacancies in the approximately 3,800 hotel rooms in the Waco area also began to find guests.
"The majority of hotels were full last night, and there's only a room here and there for (Thursday night)," Pendergraft said.
At the Hilton on University Parks Drive, hurricane evacuees occupied 185 of the hotel's 195 rooms, director of sales Stu Arledge said.
"The last two nights we were full," Arledge said.
After Baylor University move-in the weekend before, normally a busy time for Waco hotels, the Hilton had anticipated a slow weekend only to find guests lining up for available rooms. What struck Arledge was how cooperative the storm visitors were.
"People were extremely calm and patient," he said. "I guess most of them have been through this before."
By Thursday afternoon, as the hurricane weakened on its path inland and left heavy damage in its wake, many who spent a night or two in Waco had started to head home, he said.
Pendergraft said hotel occupancy for the week of Aug. 22 had been 70.4%, close to the state average, with a month-to-date occupancy of 59.7%.
Waco short term rentals also enjoyed unexpected midweek business. Lisa Monroe, co-owner of the Triliji Group real estate firm, said evacuees had booked all six short term rentals and six corporate suites that she and partner Jimmy Banks manage, with other short-term-rental owners in Waco reporting similar experiences. Some of her guests took advantage of their time here to eat at Waco restaurants that, like hotels, had seen diminished crowds this summer because of COVID-19. Local tourists sites including the Cameron Park Zoo also reported an uptick in visitors this week.
Waco hotels' ability to handle the storm-fleeing surge solved a problem for Waco's Office of Emergency Management, whose staff were preparing contingency plans to handle any overflow from state evacuee sites in Austin, San Antonio, Mesquite and Ennis.
Past state emergency evacuation plans relied on congregate shelters where large numbers of people could stay temporarily until they could return to their homes.
"COVID changed a lot of that," Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Dirker said.
As Gulf Coast residents started to check into Waco hotels, planners saw a shrinking need for Waco group shelters. That was good news, too, for The Salvation Army of Waco and the American Red Cross Heart of Texas chapter, which also organize emergency shelter in times of disaster.
Instead of working to feed and shelter storm evacuees locally, The Salvation Army sent its mobile kitchen and canteen, staffed by Bryan Eggers and James "Matthew" Flippin, to Beaumont, one of several Salvation Army teams from across the state organized as a collective hurricane response.
