I-35 Brazos bridge takes shape as keystone of $341 million project

A few months after demolition, one of the new I-35 bridges spanning the Brazos River is taking shape.
The demolition and replacement of the Brazos River Bridges is part of the overall estimated three-year, $341 million reconstruction and widening of the interstate. Jake Smith, a public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, said the overall project is about one-third complete and on track for completion in 2023.
“The project itself started in late April of 2019 and so if you’re going by contract time you’re looking at about 30% of the time into the contract,” Smith said. “As of June this year, $162 million has been spent, and the contract itself was $341 million. So we’re looking at 47% of the contract dollars spent versus 30% of the time spent, which does in fact indicate that great progress is being made.”
In January, Webber LLC’s crews jack-hammered away the southbound bridge’s decking, butting away the metal and removing it with cranes, and the structure was fully demolished in March.
Since then, drilled shaft foundations and columns have been installed in the river. Each of the six foundations is 108 inches in diameter and is sunk over 60 feet deep. Smith said the contractor is currently constructing new abutments and bent caps and anticipates setting new steel beams for the bridge in late August.
In the meantime, reconstruction of the the southbound main lanes and overpasses has begun, and the southbound frontage road will be completed in fall 2020. Smith said the northbound main lanes will be completed in mid-2021.
“They’re going to do beam-setting, and eventually those beams will hold up the main lane,” Smith said. “The traffic that’s heading southbound is being diverted to the northbound side of the project. So what’s next is that same work but for the northbound side.”
He said there are challenges inherent to working over and on a body of water. Working on barges in the middle of the river creates stability challenges. Contractors must monitor the river’s water surface levels. If water is released upstream due to excessive rainfall, it could affect construction. Workers also have to monitor boat traffic on the river itself during periods of heavy construction to make sure people stay out of the work zone. Meanwhile, the Riverwalk is closed in the bridge area.
The ongoing pandemic has posed virtually no problem for workers. Smith said crews are still working on frontage roads, upgrading water and wastewater pipes and storm drains as they go. The pandemic has had minimal impact on the project, and hasn’t led to any delays, he said.
“Early in the pandemic when there was more of a stringent stay-at-home order … In April and May, there was some strategy involved to accelerate some of the parts of the project, to take advantage of the minimal traffic,” Smith said.
He said contractors took the opportunity to complete some work near the Baylor University campus, which has been mostly empty through the summer. However, returning students and faculty must still take detours to access the campus.
Southbound traffic must take the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit, cross the river and take University Parks Drive. Northbound traffic must take Exit 335A for Eighth Street, Fourth Street, Fifth Street, downtown Waco and University Parks Drive, and southbound drivers must use Exit 335C for MLK Blvd. to access MLK Blvd., University Parks Drive, 4th/5th Streets, and downtown.
The original University Parks Drive exit ramp has been removed.
Baylor Spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said students will begin moving into residence halls next week, but move-in day traffic always flows from LaSalle Avenue through campus toward the interstate.
“One of our biggest messages has been that pedestrians should take extra precautions when crossing under I-35 by campus and always use the marked walkways at 4th and 5th streets and University Parks Drive,” Fogleman said. “No one should ever cross or even attempt to cross I-35 on foot. We appreciate that the I-35 construction team has focused on making sure that all pedestrian paths under the interstate are open and free of debris as much as possible.”
Fogleman said new students will be met with representatives from the university’s “Be safe be seen” initiative who will pass out pedestrian information.
“As we begin the fall semester, our focus is on continuing to educate and remind our new and returning students, as well as our faculty and staff, that they will still experience traffic congestion and disruption to usual routes,” Fogleman said. “Everyone — drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists alike — still need to have an abundance of patience and be alert when driving, walking or biking around the construction zone.”
Photo gallery: Interstate 35 widening project through Waco, 2019-20
