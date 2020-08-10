I-35 Brazos bridge takes shape as keystone of $341 million project

In the meantime, reconstruction of the the southbound main lanes and overpasses has begun, and the southbound frontage road will be completed in fall 2020. Smith said the northbound main lanes will be completed in mid-2021.

“They’re going to do beam-setting, and eventually those beams will hold up the main lane,” Smith said. “The traffic that’s heading southbound is being diverted to the northbound side of the project. So what’s next is that same work but for the northbound side.”

He said there are challenges inherent to working over and on a body of water. Working on barges in the middle of the river creates stability challenges. Contractors must monitor the river’s water surface levels. If water is released upstream due to excessive rainfall, it could affect construction. Workers also have to monitor boat traffic on the river itself during periods of heavy construction to make sure people stay out of the work zone. Meanwhile, the Riverwalk is closed in the bridge area.

The ongoing pandemic has posed virtually no problem for workers. Smith said crews are still working on frontage roads, upgrading water and wastewater pipes and storm drains as they go. The pandemic has had minimal impact on the project, and hasn’t led to any delays, he said.