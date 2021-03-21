I-35 bridges set to crumble, crossings close as project sprints ahead

Bridges will soon fall on Interstate 35's northbound lanes through Waco, starting as early as this week with crossings at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Brazos River.

The Texas Department of Transportation last week shifted all I-35 traffic to the newly constructed southbound lanes between 12th Street and Business 77.

Now TxDOT's contractor, Webber LLC, will start demolishing the overpasses on the northbound lanes.

Between Monday and Friday, TxDOT will close the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard crossing under I-35, directing its eastbound traffic to the southbound frontage road and westbound traffic to the I-35 main lanes.

The project to remove the main lane northbound bridge over the Brazos River is also set to start Monday and continue through late summer.

In the coming weeks, crews are expected to start demolishing the overpasses at University Parks Drive and Fourth and Fifth streets, requiring closures of those cross streets.

The work is part of a $341 million project started two years ago to reconstruct and widen the interstate between 12th Street and North Loop 340. Work is expected to be complete in 2023.