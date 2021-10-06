I-35 work to keep University Parks Drive underpass closed nightly through next week

University Parks Drive at Interstate 35 will continue to see nightly closures through Oct. 15 as crews build a new northbound overpass.

Baylor University football fans will have five hours before kickoff and eight hours after kickoff Saturday against the University of West Virginia to make free use of University Parks under the interstate if it is on their chosen route to and from McLane Stadium.

University Parks will close at the interstate from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Oct. 15, a day before the next game at McLane.

Replacement of the northbound overpass at University Parks is part of the Texas Department of Transportation's $341 million reconstruction and widening of I-35 from near Bellmead to 12th Street. The southbound main lane structures are already in place, temporarily carrying traffic in both directions.

During the nightly closures, westbound University Parks traffic will be directed to the I-35 northbound frontage road, where drivers can turn around at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a TxDOT press release. Eastbound traffic will be directed to the I-35 southbound frontage road, where drivers can turn around at South Fifth Street.