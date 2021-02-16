Ice expected in Waco overnight to further impede travel

The department’s drivetexas.org showed few slowdowns expected on Interstate 35 as of Tuesday afternoon outside of a stretch between Waco and Hillsboro, from mile marker 341 to 368 northbound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The only road closure reported in the district was State Highway 377 from McGregor to Mother Neff Road south of McGregor because of waterline work. Heading into Tuesday night’s expected precipitation, no major accidents blocking traffic were posted to the DriveTexas site.

Crews will continue their work on bridges, overpasses and other slippery stretches of road as long as sub-freezing weather continues and road conditions are dangerous.

“They’re working around the clock, night and day,” Smith said.

Smith advised would-be motorists to stay at home, particularly as sub-freezing temperatures are expected to last for several days with freezing participation forecast for Wednesday.

Anyone venturing out should drive slowly, allow extra time for travel, and carry items including food, blankets and water for use if they get stranded, he said.