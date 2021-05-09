ICU nurse who 'loves helping' marks eventful 2nd year

Alexis Trayler is an intensive care unit nurse at Ascension Providence Medical Center in Waco. It’s a job she’s had for two years. It’s been a job without comparison for the past year.

After strong preventive measures were put into place locally in the spring of 2020, cases of COVID-19 were somewhat limited. The first wave did not reach McLennan County until June, and since then the area has seen 27,000 coronavirus cases and 452 deaths. The ICU at Ascension Providence was the front line in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the pandemic started, I was coming up on my first year of experience as a nurse which was a challenge in itself,” Trayler said. “It was especially hard when we started seeing an influx of patients being admitted. I’m very thankful for all of the traveling nurses who came to help.”

Trayler has wanted to become a nurse for as long as she can remember and credits that interest to her mother.