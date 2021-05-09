ICU nurse's daughter arrived just as COVID-19 did

Scott said caring for COVID-19 patients requires more aggressive treatment than typical ICU patients, including proning patients while on a ventilator. The emotional aspect has also been more intense.

“The families couldn’t be there (because of visitor restrictions) and many were by themselves at the end of their lives,” she said. “We are starting to open that (visitor policy) up again and it’s good to have the families back in the hospital. Caring for COVID patients is a very humbling experience. You experience a lot of grief and sadness and then I get to come home to my family. It has reminded me I have a lot to be grateful for and that nothing is guaranteed.”

Scott will finish her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in May, with the goal of becoming a family medicine nurse practitioner later this year. She said the more predictable work hours are more amenable to raising a family. But she also likes the idea of taking care of patients upstream before they land in the hospital.

“By the time the patient gets to the ICU, there is not a lot to do to get them completely better,” she said. “As a nurse practitioner, you can educate patients on health prevention to keep them out of the hospital in hopes to give them a better quality of life.”