The Waco area’s largest school systems continued with plans for delayed openings Thursday morning as patches of ice remained on roads and electrical system crews attempted to restore power to 2,302 customers in McLennan County.

Waco ISD and Midway ISD were among the schools proceeding with two-hour delays announced Wednesday afternoon.

"We’ve been checking roads since 5 a.m.,” Midway ISD Superintendent Chris Allen said in a letter to parents at 6:55 a.m. “We haven’t found any ice, but the roads are wet and there are some areas of slush on elevated roads so drive cautiously. If conditions in your immediate area are unsafe or if you have inexperienced drivers, please make the best transportation decision for the safety of your family.”

In a social media post around 8 a.m., the Waco Police Department reported that “most of the ice seems to have melted” but downed trees and power lines remained a problem.

Oncor Electric’s outage map showed 79 equipment outages in McLennan County, affecting 2,302 customers, largely in rural areas. Another 2,872 in Falls County and 1,338 in Limestone County were affected.

In a statement, Oncor said it had secured an additional 1,000 utility workers through other Texas utilities and neighboring states.

“Crews must travel across hazardous and icy road conditions, which may impact response times,” the statement read.

The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport logged 0.75 inches of precipitation between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday, with a temperature of 31 holding for several hours.

A bulletin from the NWS Fort Worth office early Thursday stated that the winter weather is clearing in a west-to-east pattern.

The NWS forecast for Waco calls for a chance of freezing rain before 9 a.m., followed by a chance of rain showers. The chance of precipitation for the day was 70%, with a high of 37 and little or no ice accumulation expected.