Icy roads likely to pose danger in Waco area amid widespread winter storm

Schools and other institutions are closed Tuesday amid a winter storm warning and predictions that light rain and freezing temperatures will combine for treacherous roads throughout the Waco region.

The National Weather Service on Monday predicted that a strong arctic cold front moving through the Great Plains will bring freezing rain and sleet “from Tennessee to Texas.” A quarter-inch of frozen rain could accumulate in Central Texas, bringing with it downed trees and power outages along with dangerous travel conditions, the NWS said.

“Since the surface is below freezing, any [precipitation] is going to freeze basically on contact,” Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said. “Whether that impacts travel or not depends on where you’re driving.”

Most school districts in the McLennan County area, including Waco Independent School District and Midway ISD, are closed Tuesday, as are Baylor University, Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College. Most McLennan County and the city of Waco offices will also close along with local libraries and museums.

Jake Smith, spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District, said crews have been pretreating interstates and highways with a brine solution to prevent ice from building up, and more workers will be prepared to pour a mixture of sand and magnesium chloride on problem areas.

City of Waco workers were also sending out trucks to sand roads as the weather worsened Monday.

However, the best thing Central Texas drivers can do is stay of the roads entirely, Smith said.

“If you have to drive, drive to the conditions and give yourself enough time to get to your destination,” Smith said.

Tuesday will bring the worst conditions, according to Reeves.

The NWS forecast for Waco calls for a high of 31 degrees with an 80% chance of precipitation, possibly including less than a half inch of sleet. Ice layers of of 0.1 to 0.2 inches could accumulate.

Reeves said the freezing rain will be patchy, making it difficult to anticipate where the ice will be. He said drivers should expect slick spots on bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces.

“Those develop pretty easily because you have the cold air both on top and beneath the road surface,” he said.

A high chance of freezing rain and sleet continues Tuesday night and early Wednesday, with a low of 29 and winds of 10 to 15 mph.

The agency's winter storm advisory is set to expire 6 a.m. Wednesday but might be extended based on conditions. Reeves said as of Monday’s forecast, he expects conditions to improve in Central and North Texas after noon Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Oncor Electric warned of possible impacts of ice on its electric distribution system.

"Ice accumulation may pose the greatest possible impact to electric delivery service," the company said in an online announcement. "These accumulations can weigh down tree limbs, causing them to significantly sag or break onto power lines, and create dangerous road conditions."

To report an outage, Oncor customers can text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or visit stormcenter.oncor.com. They can also call 888-313-4747.

The Salvation Army opened its 300 Webster Ave. location Monday in Waco as a cold weather shelter, and will keep it open as long as the temperature stays below 40 degrees.

The city of Waco opened a warming center at Dewey Community Center, located at 925 N. Ninth St., at 6 p.m. Monday. The center will remain open at least through through 11 a.m. Wednesday. Pets are allowed at the center as long as they are confined to crates.

Elizabeth Thomas, emergency management coordinator for Waco and McLennan County, said the center will have blankets, cots, snacks and bottled water on hand. The last time the city opened a cold weather shelter was last month, when the Sul Ross Community Center housed 18 overnight guests Dec. 22, 13 guests on the 23 and 15 guests on Dec. 25.