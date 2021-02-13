Icy weather expected to worsen in Waco, Central Texas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This weekend's inclement weather undoubtedly throws cold water on many Valentine's Day dinners and celebrations, said Kyle Citrano, managing partner at George's on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association.

"Sometimes the weather doesn't want to work with us," Citrano said. "We didn't open early for breakfast today, and we've been discussing what we should do on Monday, which is something never, never experienced in this town. I don't want to put my staff in a bad position, and I don't know how many want to get out. We're operating at half capacity due to COVID-19. Do we open up or just ask customers to save their money and come back another day?"

Maybe patrons will reward restaurants "on the back-end," choosing to indulge in a nice meal after the weather warms, he said.

"Restaurants have taken it on the chin almost a year," Citrano said.

Jesse Rice, spokesperson for Union Hall at Franklin Avenue and Eighth Street, said plans Friday were to keep the food hall open normal hours over the weekend and into the coming week. The hall follows social distancing protocols and requires masks to be worn while not eating or drinking.