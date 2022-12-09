Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors

Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown.

But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project's architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community's needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.

In a meeting Thursday, the North East Riverside Neighborhood Association hosted representatives from the OTJ architectural firm that is designing the project for Paka Group LLC and its local entity, Waco Gateway LLC.

OTJ principal Aarohi Pilankar and senior project designer Claire Tranter Yost said renderings shown during the meeting are only conceptual, and they do not yet have cost estimates for individual housing units or the project as a whole.

“We’re so early this is just a conceptual package,” Pilankar said.

Teresa Porter, an East Waco resident who attended Thursday's meeting, said she is concerned the proposed condo units would be too costly for East Waco residents and not provide the workforce housing the community needs.

“These pictures you’re showing look really high rent, considering the average income of the people that live in the community and the desperate need we have for housing,” Porter said. “We’re more than 5,000 units short throughout the city. That doesn’t even (include) the crazy people that want to move here. That’s just the crazy people who already live here.”

Vernon Davis, a real estate investor, said even if the units are too expensive, the development would create retail and service jobs.

Wannika Muhammad, owner of an East Waco small business and instructor at McLennan Community College, said the project looks upscale and likely to attract people outside of East Waco, not house those who already live there.

“No one can tell you what to build, but what I don’t want to see is for you to try to act like this is a community thing when it’s for a particular type of people,” Muhammad said. “Let’s just be honest.”

Dexter Hall, chief of staff at the nonprofit Prosper Waco, said the median income in East Waco is about $26,000.

Epharm Herring, a Navy veteran and longtime East Waco resident, asked the presenters if a grocery store would be among the incoming retail operations, citing East Waco’s long history as a food desert.

Yost, the OTJ representative, said it is too early to say what kind of stores will fill out the retail parts of the development, but a grocery store could fit in.

Conceptual materials presented Thursday and posted on the OTJ website show development in an area that includes the current site of an OYO Hotel along I-35 and stretching behind a Red Roof Inn and storage units to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The site is across a set of railroad tracks from Tejas Logistics.

The materials presented Thursday show a building closest to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with 68 condo units and 9,200 square feet of retail space. The tower building with 6,650 square feet of retail space and 175 condos would sit closest to the railroad tracks that border the site. A third building between the interstate and the tower would contain 7,320 square feet of retail space and 50 condos, and the office building would sit closest to the interstate and provide 14,500 square feet. Of the condos, 119 would be studios, 89 would be one-bedroom, 73 would be two-bedroom and 12 would be three-bedroom.

Walling off the train tracks from the development would ensure safety and cut down on noise, Yost said.

The property is accessible from I-35 and MLK but does not extend to Peach Street to the north. The entrances would direct cars directly into the retail-heavy center of the development, which the architects called the “green spine” because it incorporates green space.

Yost said part of the designers' goal is to link the property to the surrounding areas.

“We really looked at how we can make those connections and create a sense of community,” Yost said.

Yost said a hike and bike trail paralleling the railroad track to the east of the site would help accomplish that. She said the city’s parks and recreation department was “receptive” to the idea but nothing has been finalized.

Yost said she and Pilankar hope to connect the development to the existing riverwalk and potentially build a pedestrian bridge over the river, but for now that is just an idea.

The development would also include parking garages.

The development process would include a rezoning of the property, and Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said he recommended the developers pursue a planned unit development designation. Planned unit development zoning can allow development that does not match standard zoning categories, but can also allow the city to impose requirements that do not apply in standard zoning categories. Peters also said he recommended the developers include a traffic study if they submit a zoning application.