Impromptu Veterans Day event marches on in downtown Waco with official parade canceled

Vietnam veteran Bill Mahon, 69, would not allow COVID-19 to pull rank on him Wednesday. He did what he did two years ago, when wintry weather forced locals to cancel the Veterans Day Parade downtown. He boarded his wheelchair on Austin Avenue and made a beeline for the ALICO Building.
“I remember Veterans Day for the same reason I remember America,” Mahon said by phone later Wednesday. “People paid for this place long before I was born. People are paying for this place today. I’ll be darned if for any reason that recognition should let anything stop it.”
The impromptu walk on Austin Avenue downtown attracted a 94-year-old veteran, a couple of elementary-school-age children and about 40 people with ages in between, representing a smattering of local veterans’ organizations, Mahon said. He reportedly queried the kids about why they were not in school and received only grins in response.
Though formal ceremonies generally were canceled as the spread of the coronavirus picks up, many informal observances and traditions to honor veterans remained.
Mahon said the Veterans Day tradition involving his ’57 Chevy, a rolling salute to men and women in uniform, held true to form. It stalled near Seventh Street and Austin Avenue, in front of Cameron Trading Co.
“The engine died,” Mahon said with a sigh. “I just had a new battery put in, had it rewired, spent three weeks getting it in top shape. I’ve had the car 20 years, probably have $35,000 in it. I always let other veterans use it because I’m working the parade. On at least two occasions the past seven years, it ran out of gas before the parade started. The vets were just sitting there, enjoying the warm weather as it idled, and the gas was gone.”
He said the new battery apparently was not holding its juice.
His mechanic shepherded the beast back to Mahon’s residence, where it was parked Wednesday afternoon and attached to a charger.
“I told him to go home and take Veterans’ Day off,” Mahon said.
When the unscheduled stroll lurched to its start at 11 a.m., spectators along the thoroughfare were few and far between.
But they appeared as word spread of the flag-colored caravan, he said.
“Some people waved from the windows, then apparently called ahead because others came out to meet us, wave at us or give us the thumb’s up, which was gratifying. At the ALICO building, three or four women and a security guy came out,” Mahon said. “We began at 11th Street and traveled all the way down to Fourth Street, then turned around and moved up the other side of the street, back to where the vehicles were parked. I had just kind of jumped out there with my wheelchair, thinking traffic would either hit me or not.”
Mahon, a longtime activist for veterans’ causes, said he used his lengthy list of contacts to get the ball rolling toward the Veterans Day observance.
Still, he worried about the turnout. He said he was confident State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson would be there, and he was, and he had made arrangements for his ‘57 Chevy to be there, gassed up.
“Turns out, the crowd was there when I got there. They asked where I’d been,” Mahon said.
Mahon took pains not to call Wednesday’s occurrence a parade.
“We didn’t have a parade permit,” he said. “Let’s say we had a gathering of members who strolled the avenue. I don’t want to break the law.”
Mahon said the experience reminded him of 2018, when he rolled down Austin Avenue accompanied only by longtime Tribune-Herald opinion editor Bill Whitaker, who wrote a column about Mahon’s trek.
“This is the 100th anniversary of World War I,” Mahon told Whitaker. “With four and a half million Americans serving in World War I and over 100,000 killed, I absolutely refuse to let them and every veteran since then be forgotten on the day they’re supposed to be remembered.
“I mean, the weather tomorrow and all that, I understand the safety issue and the parade being canceled. But we have had this parade in ice storms, snow storms, we’ve had it in pouring rain and we’ve had it in 90 degrees.
“And, by golly, somebody’s going to remember.”
