Impromptu Veterans Day event marches on in downtown Waco with official parade canceled

Vietnam veteran Bill Mahon, 69, would not allow COVID-19 to pull rank on him Wednesday. He did what he did two years ago, when wintry weather forced locals to cancel the Veterans Day Parade downtown. He boarded his wheelchair on Austin Avenue and made a beeline for the ALICO Building.

“I remember Veterans Day for the same reason I remember America,” Mahon said by phone later Wednesday. “People paid for this place long before I was born. People are paying for this place today. I’ll be darned if for any reason that recognition should let anything stop it.”

The impromptu walk on Austin Avenue downtown attracted a 94-year-old veteran, a couple of elementary-school-age children and about 40 people with ages in between, representing a smattering of local veterans’ organizations, Mahon said. He reportedly queried the kids about why they were not in school and received only grins in response.

Though formal ceremonies generally were canceled as the spread of the coronavirus picks up, many informal observances and traditions to honor veterans remained.

Mahon said the Veterans Day tradition involving his ’57 Chevy, a rolling salute to men and women in uniform, held true to form. It stalled near Seventh Street and Austin Avenue, in front of Cameron Trading Co.