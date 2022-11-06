Inaugural regatta builds rowing's presence in Waco

Hundreds of athletes, family members and volunteers gathered at Brazos Park East Sunday for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by the Waco Rowing Center. The 5000-meter head race brought in about 300 entries to test the skill of athletes of a variety of ages.

The day’s activities opened with Waco Rowing Center’s third boat donation of the week, this time receiving a custom-designed, eight-man boat from Sparkling Ice. The boat, named Cheers to You Waco after the program that brought the donation to town, was christened with Sparkling Ice rather than champagne.

Mallory Megown, spokesperson for the maker of Sparking Ice, Talking Rain, said in talking with Arshay Cooper, who with his foundation donated two boats to the center on Friday, Sparkling Ice found out about the work happening in Waco’s rowing community.

“What they’re doing here is beautiful,” Megown said. “They’re opening the sport of rowing to this community and they’re opening endless possibilities that rowing brings to the youth in Waco, so to not be part of that would be crazy.”

By 10 a.m. family members and spectators lined the sidewalks of the park to cheer on rowers as they flowed by in either direction, bringing along horns, bells and ratchets to welcome the athletes to the finish line.

Baylor Crew was one of a few local teams taking on the Brazos on Sunday.

In addition to organizing Sunday's event, the Waco Rowing Center recently has been working with La Vega ISD officials and students, and aiming to expand from that effort, to develop more local rowers and potentially add to Waco competitors' presence in the coming years.

Baylor senior and team secretary Antoinette Bernal-Tent said the rowing center also has been working closely with Baylor Crew and although Baylor puts on regattas of its own in the fall and spring, they are typically much smaller than what the rowing center put on.

“When Waco rowing club decided they were going to have this big regatta they reached out to us because they wanted to make sure we were a part of it,” Bernal-Tent said. “This is very big for Waco and for us too being the rowing team that’s from here, so it’s kind of our river. We like to joke that we’re defending the Brazos.”

Bernal-Tent said her team is excited to see the scope of the event in its first year and it is great to see some new and some familiar faces.

“The size of this is just really incredible. I think they have about 300 entries,” Bernal-Tent said. “There’s students from everywhere. I mean, all the collegiate teams that we love rowing against, TCU, UT is here, I think A&M has a couple boats. … Seeing everyone here today has been super cool and super fun.”

The USRowing-sanctioned event brought in not only athletes but also volunteers from all over the country. Annapet Isidoro and John McKenna were among many referees along the rowers’ route, the two stationed at the dock at Brazos Park East where racers put their boats in. They said part of their job is to document each boat that gets in the water while communicating with other referees along the route to make sure every boat makes it out of the water.

McKenna, a coach from New Jersey, said there were referees from all around the country, and it was amazing to see a team competing in Waco that used to row out of the same boathouse as him in Newark, New Jersey. He said bringing more people in for regattas in the future will grow the sport of rowing into something everyone can enjoy.

Isidoro, who is from California and has a son who goes to Baylor, said Waco has beautiful water and it is important that more people learn about rowing so events like this continue to grow.

Chris Ingram, an event volunteer and dad of a couple rowers, said events like this are opportunities to make the best of what is going on in Waco and opportunities to learn something new.

“This is your community, this is your water,” Ingram said. “Enjoy it. … You don’t need a pass, this is yours.”

Ingram said not only is rowing a great investment in the community’s social needs, but it is also a huge financial opportunity to partner with investors. He also said he hopes more people will be open to learning and growing the sport in coming years.

“You can’t let Waco change around you, you have to participate in the opportunities,” Ingram said.