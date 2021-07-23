Increase in COVID-19 cases continues in Waco area

He said it remain critical for people to consider information from multiple sources and speak with others about the issue in a non-judgmental way. Getting more of the population vaccinated is still the way out of the situation.

“It’s perfectly understandable at this stage to feel pandemic fatigue. We all wanted to believe this is over,” Wilson said. “We need to encourage others to continue the hygiene measures we discussed from the beginning.”

Wilson said it is also safe to assume most breakout cases, which occur when a fully vaccinated person gets the virus, are being caused by the delta variant. He said the vast majority of fully vaccinated people who contract COVID-19 no not get seriously ill, but someone with a mild or asymptomatic case could potentially spread the virus to unvaccinated people.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state fully vaccinated people do not need to mask up unless they are in an establishment that requires it, but Wilson said even fully vaccinated people should consider doing so in settings with large groups of unvaccinated people, with people whose medical conditions put them at high risk for COVID-19 complications and especially around immunocompromised people.