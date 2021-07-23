Increase in COVID-19 cases continues in Waco area

The delta variant has made itself at home among McLennan County’s still mostly unvaccinated population, and the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county more than doubled over the past week.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported one COVID-19 death and 185 new cases among McLennan County residents in the week through Friday, bumping the active case count to 326 from 158 a week earlier. A greater share of tests also are coming back positive. Daily testing positivity rates ranged between 23% and 11% over the past week, with a seven-day average of 13% as of Thursday, up from 8% a week ago.
The health district expects the recent uptick in new cases to continue next week, spokesperson Kelly Craine said.
In its weekly COVID-19 report released Friday, the health district reiterated that the best defense against the virus is to join the 41% of eligible residents in the county who are fully vaccinated.
“The B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant is now the predominant variant in the United States, making up an estimated 83.2% of recent U.S. cases,” the report states. “The best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself, including getting a vaccine.
“COVID-19 is now a preventable disease.”
According to the report, 47.5% of McLennan County residents 12 or older have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to 60.3% statewide and 65.9% nationwide.
Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer at Waco Family Medicine, said the health care network, like the county as a whole, had seen demand for vaccines fall off in recent months. But interest has increased in the past few weeks, and Waco Family Medicine has adjusted its vaccination schedules in response, Wilson said.
Some vaccination efforts are seeing limited success though. A pop-up clinic Thursday evening in a temporary pedestrian plaza on Seventh Street at Austin Avenue drew just two participants.
The Texas Department of State Health Services held a pop-up event Friday in Bellmead as part of a statewide campaign to answer people’s questions about the vaccine. The campaign also includes TV spots and other pubic service announcements featuring local doctors and parents.
Three-quarters of Texans 65 and older are now fully vaccinated, compared with 40% of those ages 18 to 34, and 26% of those ages 12 to 17.
Wilson said that, while there has not been enough genetic sequencing of local samples to prove it, it is safe to assume the local rise in cases is directly related to the delta variant.
“We know the delta variant is the dominant variant by far in this country currently, and particularly in undervaccinated areas, of which we are one,” Wilson said.
He said it remain critical for people to consider information from multiple sources and speak with others about the issue in a non-judgmental way. Getting more of the population vaccinated is still the way out of the situation.
“It’s perfectly understandable at this stage to feel pandemic fatigue. We all wanted to believe this is over,” Wilson said. “We need to encourage others to continue the hygiene measures we discussed from the beginning.”
Wilson said it is also safe to assume most breakout cases, which occur when a fully vaccinated person gets the virus, are being caused by the delta variant. He said the vast majority of fully vaccinated people who contract COVID-19 no not get seriously ill, but someone with a mild or asymptomatic case could potentially spread the virus to unvaccinated people.
Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state fully vaccinated people do not need to mask up unless they are in an establishment that requires it, but Wilson said even fully vaccinated people should consider doing so in settings with large groups of unvaccinated people, with people whose medical conditions put them at high risk for COVID-19 complications and especially around immunocompromised people.
He said if the vaccination rate does not increase, more variants will continue to emerge, and the most transmissible ones will rise to the top of the pecking order just like delta has. Over time, variants could emerge taht are resistant to current vaccines. Wilson said mRNA vaccines like Pfizer's and Moderna's are relatively easy to tweak and adapt to new variants compared to other vaccines.
“That is the beauty of the mRNA vaccine and any future boosters that will be required,” he said. “We can create a booster to whatever the most common variant is at a given time.”
Wilson said producing and distributing the vaccines will of course take time. The easiest solution by far is still to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.