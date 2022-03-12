Interstate 35 work through Waco heading into home stretch

The 6.7-mile Interstate 35 project through Waco is entering the home stretch, even if each stretch of a four-year highway reconstruction feels pretty long.

Drivers this past week have been breaking in fresh northbound I-35 pavement for the first time in the $341 million effort scheduled to wrap up early next year.

For about a year, traffic in both directions had shared the newly built southbound side of the highway for the full length of the work zone. North of Waco Drive though, crews recently shifted northbound vehicles onto what will permanently be the northbound pavement. Traffic is still limited to two lanes in each direction, and plenty of work remains before all four lanes are running each way and the full complement of new bridges, entrance and exit ramps, access roads, pedestrian crossings, landscaping and decorative lighting is in place.

"The contractor is on schedule to meet or beat his bid time," Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said. "Beyond that, we will stick with early 2023 as the completion date."

Smith said Webber LLC to date has spent 85% of the $341 million allocation, which would indicate the contractor is progressing ahead of schedule. About 73% of the initial timeline has passed. TxDOT included incentives for on-time and early completion.

The project kicked off in late April 2019, with demolition of ramps and bridges the first highly visible markers of progress. The first major lane shift started in September 2019, when all traffic headed to the old northbound side. In March last year, the southbound Brazos River bridge was the last piece in place so the new main lanes on that side could start carrying traffic for the full length of the project area, from 12th Street to the north end of Loop 340. Since then, southbound entrance and exit ramps have been completed, and frontage roads on both sides are approaching completion, though temporary traffic patterns, on the northbound side especially, can leave that frontage road progress less than obvious.

Last week's start for shifting northbound traffic to the new northbound side marks a turn into the project's home stretch.

Closures at an interstate crossing and a northbound exit scheduled this week will make way for more progress on new northbound main lanes. Shifting of northbound traffic to the new northbound lanes between Waco Drive and 12th Street will be a milestone going forward, Smith said.

The Behrens Road underpass will be closed from evening to morning Monday and Tuesday, allowing for work on the interstate overpass, according to a TxDOT press release. Traffic will be directed to the access road to turn around at the next intersection.

The north-to-south U-turn at Behrens Circle will be closed intermittently during the daytime Monday through Friday for landscaping work. During the closures, expected to be for short periods, drivers will be able to turn around at the main Behrens Circle intersection.

Also among the coming week's closures will be northbound Exit 334B, which serves downtown via Eighth Street, Fourth and Fifth streets, University Parks Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The exit will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday to Friday, allowing for paving of new northbound lanes, according to the press release. Traffic will be directed to exit early, at Exit 334A serving 17th and 18th streets, during the closures.

Meanwhile, Smith said Fourth and Fifth streets should reopen under new interstate overpasses before the end of spring. A new underpass at 11th and 12th street, replacing an old overpass, should open for traffic to cross the interstate there in the summer, he said.

