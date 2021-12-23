Intricate new stained-glass rose window for St. Alban's a labor of love

The church scouted a well-known German church artist, Ernst Jansen-Winkeln, and had a German firm create the handblown glass and ship it to the United States via New Orleans.

The windows featured highly stylized Christian imagery and were considered too modern by some parishioners, according to a St. Alban’s history. A rose window was installed behind the choir loft and rows of windows flanked the sanctuary.

But it took a new capital campaign in the 1990s to get a window installed over the altar. Stanton designed the round painted stained-glass window, which showed a lamb of God image on a field of Texas bluebonnets.

In the current renovation, that window has been removed for use elsewhere in the building, and the new window is being installed at a higher point in the wall. The outline of the new rose window is being matched on the exterior with a masonry tracery, giving it an external visibility that was lacking before.

Scattergood recalled early conversations with Stanton about designing the new window.

“He said, ‘Tell me what you want and look at the drawings, but don’t show the drawings to other people, because everybody’s going to have an opinion,’" she said with a laugh.