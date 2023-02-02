New McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens is sworn in by Chief Justice Tom Gray of the 10th Court of Appeals at his investiture ceremony Jan. 20 at the Baylor School of Law. He is joined by his family: wife Kelly and children (from left) Maverick, Glory and Patriot.
Investiture ceremony for new district attorney Tetens
