Ironman extending partnership with Waco by 7 more years

Since Ironman first brought a race to Waco in 2018, the two have enjoyed a happy marriage, and no divorce is in sight for the foreseeable future.

The city of Waco and Ironman have agreed on a seven-year extension to their current contract, giving the city a two-race festival weekend through at least 2028, said Mike Vogelaar, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission.

“It’s going to be a seven-year extension, which brings (the contract) to a total of 10 years,” Vogelaar said. “That’s huge, because it puts Waco on the map as a dependable and predictable destination for athletes. There’s a number of locations around the country where Ironman athletes just know the race is going to be there, and now Waco can be spoken of in the same way for the festival.”

City officials plan to make a formal announcement of the deal in a Tuesday ceremony attended by Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, among others.

Waco first hosted a 70.3-mile Ironman triathlon in 2018, the so-called half-Ironman. The race returned in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted race plans in 2020.