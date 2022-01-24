Ironman extending partnership with Waco by 7 more years

Since Ironman first brought a race to Waco in 2018, the two have enjoyed a happy marriage, and no divorce is in sight for the foreseeable future.
The city of Waco and Ironman have agreed on a seven-year extension to their current contract, giving the city a two-race festival weekend through at least 2028, said Mike Vogelaar, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission.
“It’s going to be a seven-year extension, which brings (the contract) to a total of 10 years,” Vogelaar said. “That’s huge, because it puts Waco on the map as a dependable and predictable destination for athletes. There’s a number of locations around the country where Ironman athletes just know the race is going to be there, and now Waco can be spoken of in the same way for the festival.”
City officials plan to make a formal announcement of the deal in a Tuesday ceremony attended by Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, among others.
Waco first hosted a 70.3-mile Ironman triathlon in 2018, the so-called half-Ironman. The race returned in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted race plans in 2020.
But in October 2021, Waco became the first city in the country to host both a 70.3 race and the full 140.6-mile Ironman race in the same weekend. Ironman officials spoke at the time of their longstanding desire to create a “festival weekend” for triathletes, and they felt Waco, with its growing tourism market and its proximity to the Brazos River, made an ideal setting for the venture.
Now Waco will be home to both races every October for the next seven years. The dates will vary from year to year, as Ironman plans to avoid weekends when Baylor has a home football game, Vogelaar said.
Vogelaar said the push to keep Ironman locked in Waco was a joint effort. Besides the backing of city and county officials, the contract extension benefited from funds provided by the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District (WTPID). That group is composed of hotels with at least 75 rooms in the city, all of whom pay a 2% fee on their occupied rooms that goes toward incentivizing different events to come to Waco.
“It’s what a lot of big cities have done, so the fact that Waco has one of these is extremely unique and cutting edge, to be honest,” Vogelaar said. “They have an investment in helping make the Ironman happen. We would not be able to do this without them.”
That investment can pay off in a mighty way during an ordinary race weekend.
The GWSC estimates that one Ironman race brings an average of $8 million of economic impact to a host city. With Waco hosting two races in the same weekend, it’s viewed as a $16 million boost to the area.
“Even if it was just a fraction of that, that’s a real big deal for all of the city and for the county,” Vogelaar said.
Dates for this year's 70.3 Waco and the Ironman Waco races are Oct. 15-16. Considering the success of the 13-year-old TriWaco along with the addition of Ironman into the mix, the city seems to be building a reputation as a triathlon hotbed.
“Ironman has had a great partnership and relationship with the city and the county, and with the Sports Commission,” Vogelaar said. “They and all the entities wanted to continue this partnership because it’s worked out so well. We’re all very excited.”
The Greater Waco Sports Commission plans to award five free race entry sponsorships exclusively for local residents or students. Anyone interested should email Vogelaar at Mike@WacoSports.org.