Ironman Waco bringing international crowd to town

"We are super excited to see Ironman back in Waco," said Justin Edwards, who oversees operations at the Waco Hilton and Courtyard by Marriott downtown. "We started receiving bookings a year ago when we opened our inventory. This event is unique because it brings travelers from all over the United States, and the majority stay three or more nights.

"We are booked, and have been for months," Edwards said.

"The only rooms you are going to find in Waco this weekend are from the few who had to cancel," Edwards said in an email. "Kudos to all involved that work so hard to keep this event in Waco each year. University Parks Drive being blocked is an awesome sight to see. We have been ready to welcome back all the events that took place pre-COVID, both big and small."

Susan Morton, tourism director for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, reminded that Waco is hosting two Ironman events this weekend: Ironman Waco on Saturday, a first for the city, and an Ironman 70.3 covering about half the distance Sunday. Morton said the events will attract athletes from around the world, Ironman staff and fans, generating revenue for hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions.