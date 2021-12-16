IRS honors La Vega High tax program

The La Vega High School Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program was named the New Recruit of the Year by the IRS.

The school’s program began last year and did almost 400 tax returns in its first year.

More than 45 students passed a test and were certified by the IRS as tax preparers. The students prepare the tax returns and the teachers do quality checks to verify the taxpayer information is correct.

The service is free and open to the community starting in late January. The site is open Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and by appointment.

The La Vega Pirates Education Foundation awarded $4,450 for this year to support the program.

Students are trained through business classes at La Vega High School. The La Vega High School program coordinator and teacher is Dede Moore. Other teachers helping with the program were Robyn Ammons, Latoya Willis, Delisia Contreras and Bill Taverner.

The program also has a partnership with Baylor University.

For more information about the VITA program, contact Moore at dede.moore@lavegaisd.org.