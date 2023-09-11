Family, friends and former students joined music educator Jane McFarland for her 100th birthday celebration Aug. 5 at Cornerstone Church in Robinson, where her “adopted” son Jim Daniels is pastor.

Relatives and former students came from Central Texas and across the state, plus Indiana, New Orleans and New Jersey to celebrate with the guest of honor. Music was part of the celebration, of course, with classical music from granddaughter Laura McFarland Vera’s 10-member cello choir and a makeshift choir, conducted by McFarland, singing a medley of favorites, culminating in Handel’s “Messiah.”

Born Aug. 2, 1923, the day President Warren G. Harding died, the South Dakota native and daughter of a minister studied music at Westminster Choir College in New Jersey and began her teaching career while attending Asbury College in Kentucky. She continued teaching with stops at Cascade College in Portland, Oregon; Noblesville, Indiana; Ohio; and Waco, including West Junior High School and Jefferson-Moore High School, then Spring Valley United Methodist Church and Parkview Christian Academy.

Though she is retired from teaching choir, she still gives piano lessons and is in remarkably good health.