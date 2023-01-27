Jeff Guinn to speak at Central Library on new 'Waco' Koresh book

Prize-winning Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn will talk about "Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians and the Legacy of Rage," his new book on the 1993 Branch Davidian raid, siege and fire, at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library.

Waco reference librarian Sean Sutcliffe will interview Guinn about his findings, including Guinn's discovery of the book "Koreshanity" in the Waco library, a 1971 reprint of many of 19th century Branch Davidian prophet Cyrus Teed's End Time prophecies that David Koresh would preach as his own.

Guinn's book features material from several Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents involved in the raid and surviving Branch Davidians, who have not spoken on record before. "Waco" provides a history of the Branch Davidians; Koresh's evolution and rise to leadership; the bungled ATF raid on the Davidian complex; and the FBI-directed siege, its fiery, deadly end and its attempted cover-up.

He also shows how the Waco event energized the anti-government citizen militia movement, including controversial conspiracist Alex Jones, leading in part to the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

Guinn's previous books include "Manson," about Charles Manson and the Tate-LaBianca murders; "The Road to Jonestown," on the rise and fall of Jim Jones; "Go Down Together," a history of 1930s robbers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow; and "War on the Border," about Gen. John Pershing's 1916 "Punitive Expedition" into Mexico.

He is a two-time winner of the Texas Book Award and worked with Leonardo DiCaprio as co-executive producer for the TV documentary series "Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle."

The author will sign copies of his books for audience members after the discussion, but books will not be available for sale.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. The Central Library is at 1717 Austin Ave.