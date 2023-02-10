A historical marker on the infamous 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington and the pervasive culture of lynching throughout the Waco area’s history will be dedicated during a ceremony Sunday in front of City Hall.
The public mob beating and killing became international news at the time but was rarely discussed openly in Waco thanks to years of suppression by white leaders. Photos of the lynching that took place near Waco City Hall and the work of early NAACP leaders turned Washington's killing into a central piece of a national anti-lynching campaign, but it was by no means a rarity. The text of the new historical marker refers to 43 documented lynchings in McLennan County between 1860 and 1922.
The Community Race Relations Coalition started the process of applying for the marker in 2016, after the Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court passed resolutions acknowledging and condemning the lynching to mark its 100th anniversary.
The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the front entrance to Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave. The date commemorates the NAACP’s founding in 1909. Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry said the official marker recognizing the horrific event is especially important in the county’s current political climate.
“Placing permanent physical reminders of our history is extremely important, because it is only through recognizing our past and using it to teach and inspire us toward social justice in the present that we will ensure a future of equity for our young people,” Henry said.
She said descendants of Washington’s family and descendants of Black residents who fled Waco following the lynching will attend the ceremony.
“These atrocious events took place within living memory,” Henry said.
The marker will recount the events leading up to the 1916 lynching of Washington, an illiterate and possibly mentally disabled 17-year-old laborer, at the hands of a white mob. In her 2005 book "The First Waco Horror: The Lynching of Jesse Washington," Patricia Bernstein wrote that an audience of between 10,000 and 15,000 gathered in Waco on the day of Washington’s trial to spectate and cheer as a crowd dragged Washington from the courtroom, beat, stabbed, hanged, hacked and burned him alive.
After four minutes of jury deliberation, the judge found him guilty of murdering his employer. Local photographer Fred Gildersleeve captured the lynching on film and initially sold copies before city officials told him to stop.
According to Bernstein, suffrage activist Elisabeth Freeman investigated the lynching for the NAACP, which was founded seven years before. W.E.B Du Bois edited her interviews and Gildersleeve’s photos into a piece for the NAACP magazine The Crisis, which spread the story worldwide. Freeman went on a national tour, recounting the story as part of the NAACP’s anti-lynching campaign.
In 1995, Lawrence Johnson, a Black Waco City Council member, advocated for memorializing the lynching after seeing a photo of it at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Three years later, he read an excerpt from a newspaper account of the lynching during his fifth swearing-in ceremony.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he cannot attend Sunday's dedication but recorded a speech for the event.
“Having this physical reminder gives our community a time to remember, publicly acknowledge and safeguard that history,” Meek said.
Meek said during his time as a council member under Mayor Kyle Deaver, the council named race equity as a city budget priority.
“The identity of today’s Waco is to move forward together knowing we’re going to strive to make the right choices for all citizens,” Meek said.