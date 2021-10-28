Jesse's Tortilla Factory recovering from electrical fire

Rodriguez said insurance officials quoted the initial damage of the fire at $33,000 but Rodriguez said they are expecting the final cost will be a bit higher.

“We will probably end up with a small loss but not as big as it could have been,” Rodriguez said. “It is definitely going to cover more than what I expected.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shop was closed for a full week, being able to reopen after power was restored to the front end on Tuesday with the help of Daily Service Company.

For now, Jesse’s is offering limited products.

“We were not going to concentrate on making chips for the restaurants," he said. "We were concentrating on making a few oddball tortillas that people and the restaurants can’t make."

He said he hopes to be able to have chips available soon as they are sold to various restaurants in town including George’s, Cricket’s and La Fiesta.

Jesse's was able to continue to supply restaurants chips through a different vendor, which has also stepped up to help Jesse's maintain those accounts. Rodriguez said he is happy for the help as technically the vendor is his competitor.