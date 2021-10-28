Jesse's Tortilla Factory recovering from electrical fire

Jesse’s Tortilla Factory has reopened this week after a fire put the beloved South Waco tortilleria out of commission for a week, and owners say they hope to be back to full capacity in time for the holidays.
The electrical fire at the store at 1226 Webster Ave. started around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, said Santos Rodriguez, son of Jesse's owner Alicia Rodriguez.
The fire damaged an area where workers prepare approximately 90% of the shop's products and damaged the shop's electrical wiring.
Rodriguez said a neighbor saw the smoke and fire and called 911. Within minutes the Waco Fire Department and Waco Police Department arrived, securing the scene and putting out the fire.
Rodriguez got the call about the fire and came back to the shop.
“I wasn’t too worried about it,” Rodriguez said. “The Lord has always been good and Mom raised us in faith and I knew Christ, God was gonna be with us, take care of us.”
Rodriguez has already seen a blessing when it came to the insurance coverage that the business has, which is expected to cover most of the repair cost.
“I knew we had insurance but I didn’t know what kind we had,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know who picked out the policy but whoever did, they did a great job.”
Rodriguez said insurance officials quoted the initial damage of the fire at $33,000 but Rodriguez said they are expecting the final cost will be a bit higher.
“We will probably end up with a small loss but not as big as it could have been,” Rodriguez said. “It is definitely going to cover more than what I expected.”
The shop was closed for a full week, being able to reopen after power was restored to the front end on Tuesday with the help of Daily Service Company.
For now, Jesse’s is offering limited products.
“We were not going to concentrate on making chips for the restaurants," he said. "We were concentrating on making a few oddball tortillas that people and the restaurants can’t make."
He said he hopes to be able to have chips available soon as they are sold to various restaurants in town including George’s, Cricket’s and La Fiesta.
Jesse's was able to continue to supply restaurants chips through a different vendor, which has also stepped up to help Jesse's maintain those accounts. Rodriguez said he is happy for the help as technically the vendor is his competitor.
Rodriguez said the community has shown its support and loyalty for Jesse's products, including the restaurants they work with who have been flexible and understanding about the situation.
Jesse’s was opened by Rodriguez’s grandfather, Jesse Contreras, in 1958.
“I think he would be very proud of mom and the family for keeping it going,” Rodriguez said. The shop is run by Rodriguez and his mother with six full-time employees and five part-time employees.
Currently, Jesse’s is providing lunch plates, hot sauce, queso dip, tamales and limited amounts of masa.
Rodriguez hopes to be back to capacity in two weeks, just in time for the Thanksgiving season, which is busy with orders for tamales.