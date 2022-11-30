Jim Hawkins leaves legacy in Waco business, philanthropy

James Ray Hawkins, longtime Waco businessman and philanthropist who with wife Nell hosted countless community and social events at their Hawkesdene mansion near Lake Waco, has died following a lengthy illness.

Hawkins was 86 years old when he died Nov. 22, according to information the family provided. A memorial service is scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday at Waco’s First Baptist Church. A reception will follow.

The native of the Bowie County town of De Kalb had quite the impact on what would become his hometown, Waco, launching here a company called J-Hawk that specialized in acquiring and reversing the fortunes of distressed assets — usually real estate holdings in default — and operating or reselling them at a profit. Friends would say Hawkins loved making deals, and enjoyed a Midas touch.

“I don’t have enough time and you don’t have enough ink to describe Jim Hawkins,” said Bland Cromwell, himself a respected industrial and commercial real estate specialist who frequently sat across from Hawkins at the negotiating table. “I worked with him when I was first getting into the business 46 years ago, and we were involved in countless transactions. He was one of the smartest men I’ve ever known. I know that’s an overused term … but he helped make so many people wealthy. He was willing to share his knowledge. He taught me an awful lot as a young broker, not only in business but in life and how to treat people.”

Longtime friend and gin rummy foil Rondy Gray said he met Hawkins at a meeting of the Waco Jaycees civic organization, becoming business partners in 1964.

“He did everything with a handshake, and I never knew him to renege on a deal,” Gray said.

He said Hawkins took the same informal approach with Forrest Mars Jr., the billionaire heir to the Mars Inc. candy company who visited Waco in search of a plant site. Mars opened its Waco operation in 1976, securing property Gray and Hawkins controlled.

“We didn’t know Mr. Mars, but met him and made a deal,” Gray said, adding the legal team that accompanied Mars really was not necessary.

Gray said he and other longtime friends visited Hawkins often until his death, unfailingly treating him to the banana pudding he loved.

Hawkins formed J-Hawk in the mid-1970s to capitalize on the glut of distressed assets hitting the market worldwide. These included everything from apartment buildings and retail centers to luxury yachts. Hawkins would tell of a hurricane chasing a repossessed yacht from Florida to Texas.

“We did have a portfolio of yacht loans,” longtime business partner Jim Sartain said, commenting on Hawkins’ business acumen and the yacht tale. “He was a great storyteller, and liked to live his stories, I’ll put it that way.”

Sartain said he had known Hawkins since the early 1970s. They had differences of opinion, but that was understandable in their line of work, Sartain said. He called Hawkins his mentor “who could smell out a deal, got a thrill out of doing deals. A lot of that rubbed off on me.”

J-Hawk struck a deal in 1995 that rocked the financial world, acquiring Houston-based FirstCity Financial Corp. and relocating it to Waco. FirstCity was a once powerful banking company that had fallen on hard times.

“That was a significant transaction, a premier deal,” Sartain said. “This made us a public company, and gave us a better balance sheet.”

Hawkins retired from FirstCity in 2005 to launch another company, and Sartain left about two years later. Varde Partners, of Minnesota, bought FirstCity in 2013, and announced later it would close the Waco office.

“We had a good run, didn’t always agree, but what partners do?” Sartain said.

He recalled hunting trips to Mexico with Hawkins and another business leader, Clifton Robinson, as well as dove hunting in Argentina.

Baylor University issued a statement, saying, “Jim was a longtime, faithful supporter of Baylor University along with his wife, Nell. It was common to see them sporting their finest green and gold at Baylor games, or at the Martin Museum of Art, where Nell served as a longtime supporter through Art Angels. The Hawkinses have also long supported the Louise Herrington School of Nursing through the Going for the Gold Gala.”

“Jim Hawkins was a dedicated member of the Baylor community who sought to support the faculty, coaches, students and student-athletes of this university in word and deed,” said Baylor University President Linda A. Livingstone, who encouraged prayers for Nell Hawkins.

Hawkins declined a football scholarship at the University of Arkansas, paying his way at Baylor, where he received an accounting degree. Hawkins joined the Air Force after college, becoming a weather officer. He became a CPA in 1963 and served as managing partner of Greenstein & Hawkins CPA firm. He bought Gibson Discount Centers in 1973, having been the retail chain’s longtime CPA, according to information the family provided.

The Hawkinses in 2005 made the lead gift for the Baylor women’s basketball practice facility. They traveled to New York in December 2011, at the invitation of good friends Alice and Ken Starr, who was then Baylor president, to attend the Heisman Trophy banquet honoring Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, according to the information from the family.

They also provided the lead gift for Baylor’s Jim and Nell Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The family has asked memorials be made to the James R. Hawkins Endowment Fund in Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business, the McLennan Community College Foundation, Cameron Park Zoo and Fuzzy Friends Rescue.

“Waco’s lost one of its best,” Cromwell said.