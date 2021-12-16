John Werner: Blessed to work with sports writing legend

“It was an unforgettable sight,” Dave said. “The field was full of gravel and cockleburs, and it was so hot that you couldn’t stand it. By the time we got there, Bryant had run off half the team. The coaches usually give you a three-deep roster, but Bryant only had 29 players.”

Dave also covered the 1969 Texas-Arkansas football game in Fayetteville that was dubbed the Game of the Century. Even years later, Dave could describe in fantastic detail the plays in the Longhorns’ 15-14 win that led to the national championship.

I’ve watched blurry old film of that game, and Dave’s account was much more interesting.

Of course, no game was more special to Dave than Baylor’s 34-24 win over Texas in 1974 to capture the SWC title. It’s been dubbed the Miracle on the Brazos.

Whenever another school was trying to lure coach Grant Teaff from Baylor, he always consulted Dave because he thought so much of his judgment. Teaff ended up coaching at Baylor for 21 successful years.

“Dave was one of my real confidants in any decision I had to make on whether to stay or go,” Teaff said. “I knew he’d always be very honest with me. He’s not just a great writer, he’s a tremendous friend.”