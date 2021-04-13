Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic postponed after six cases of blood clots in U.S.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has canceled Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control called for a pause on the vaccine due to blood clots in six U.S. patients who received it.

The CDC reports more than 6.8 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the United States so far. According to a city of Waco press release, the health district will contact people with appointments for Tuesday to reschedule through text or email. Moderna vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday will continue as scheduled.

“Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has experienced a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after their vaccination should contact their health care provider,” the press release states.

The vaccine can last for up to two years in cold storage and three months when refrigerated, according to the FDA.