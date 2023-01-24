Jubilee Theatre gets sound upgrade, welcomes Sunday church service

When Mission Waco started its partnership with the Promise Collective church, it gained more than just a Sunday morning lessee for Jubilee Theatre. Pastor Brandon Holmes also helped put in a new sound system for the community theater, where the church will hold services starting Sunday.

When Mission Waco acquired Jubilee Theatre's building, then known as The Capri, in 1994 it was a theater for adult entertainment, and the surrounding area near 15th Street and Colcord Avenue was littered with drugs and crime, associate director of programs Carlton Willis said. Promise Collective founder Holmes said he and his wife did not know about the site's past when they found it, but the untraditional nature only furthers their church’s mission.

“Why come somewhere that wouldn’t be your traditional place for church? Jesus did a lot of things that were not traditional,” Holmes said. “Knowing we’re human … we just want to do our best to mimic that. … He’s the God of redemption. He literally is the God that takes things that were meant for evil and turns them for good.”

The facility has undergone many makeovers since it was given to Mission Waco, and Willis said over the years he has worked to clean up the theater. Mission Waco built a new stage, added new chairs that were donated, hung new curtains on the walls and even built a green room with dressing rooms. But one thing did not keep up with the progress: Jubilee’s sound system.

Willis said the theater’s entire system was donated, except for some speakers and a broken subwoofer hanging from the ceiling that he thinks have been in use since the 1960s.

“The sound board at least, we’ve had donated I think at least three,” Willis said. “The last one was about two and a half, three years ago and Antioch donated it when they redid their church.”

The need for a new system has continued to grow over the years, as the theater would host battles of the bands, Waco's Got Talent and other musical events while battling outdated equipment. Willis said after brainstorming solutions through the pandemic he applied for and received a $7,000 grant from Aramark that kick-started audio renovations, purchasing new modem, speakers, subwoofer and other equipment.

The timing was right, as Holmes was scoping out venues for his church at the same time and offered to help with installation out of pocket.

Though the Jubilee Theatre may or may not be a forever home for Promise Collective, Holmes said helping pay to put in the new equipment not only helps his service but also advances the work Mission Waco is already doing. The duo plans to work on lighting next.

The church

Brandon Holmes and his wife Jess came from Ohio unsure of their future, but knowing they were called to pastor in some way. Holmes said he had no desire to settle in Texas, but after visiting once while in search of a landing place, he and his wife could not shake the city from their dreams.

“We came here, like every other person who wants to come to Waco, we wanted to see the Silos … but when we left here we could not shake it,” Holmes said. “We said, ‘OK Lord, if this is really where you want us to be,’ not knowing a single person here, not having a friend, a family member. We sold everything.”

For about 90 days Holmes said they sat and asked the hard questions: What is Waco, what are its needs and what are its problems? Then the pair held interest sessions and worked with local nonprofits for about seven months to gain a deeper understanding of Waco’s community, all without advertising the opening of a new church, he said.

“How do you advertise when you don’t know people?” Holmes said. “Because then it goes that you’re trying to sell a product and not trying to meet a need. … The byproduct if you do that is I’m not selling Jesus, I’m selling Brandon.”

Holmes said he wants to offer a church where people feel comfortable having conversations, not just a place to come once a week, listen and leave. He said it is important to meet people where they are, and as a nondenominational congregation, his only priority is sharing God’s love and meeting each person where they are.

“How do we start that conversation with people who may want to talk about Jesus, may want to talk about God, but for whatever reason there’s a barrier?” Holmes said. “I think Mission Waco has already done a lot of foundational ground work on a relational side, and we just want to partner with them on two fronts: meet the people that are here but also love on Mission Waco in that same effort.”

Although Promise Collective is not officially a part of Mission Waco, Willis referred to the relationship as “kingdom building.”

“It’s a journey to walk with other Christians and then to meet people that don’t know Christ and bring them too,” Willis said. “… This is my personal opinion, but I think churches have lost sight of what it is to be the church and what it is to be Christians and what it is to be servants of God. … We’re all God’s people and should be treated as such.”

Promise Collective will host its first service at 10 a.m. Sunday at the renovated theater, expecting some 200 guests.