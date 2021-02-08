Judge denies area vineyard owner's request to reconsider his release on bond

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He is not like several others who should be detained because the evidence establishes they went to D.C. intending to do harm and lead an insurrection. Mr. Grider simply went up there to support his president and never anticipated it would turn into what it did. He’s ready to come home to his family, his church and his community,” Mayr said.

Grider, who has been held at the Limestone County Detention Center, has been in custody since surrendering to FBI agents Jan. 21 in Austin.

The indictment, issued in Washington, D.C., charges him with committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; impeding passage through Capitol grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining in a restricted building; and destruction of government property and aiding and abetting.

Mayr said last week that he had hoped new video evidence saved to Grider's home computer that was not shown at his initial detention hearing would convince Hightower to reopen the detention hearing.