Juneteenth parade kicks off growing Waco celebration, highlights history, future on Elm

Waco’s Juneteenth parade continues to grow, with this year’s featuring hundreds of participants riding on floats, cars, motorcycles or horses, thousands of excited spectators and a route highlighting the history and ongoing development of the Elm Avenue neighborhood.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. at Heritage Square, as participants began slowly making their way down Washington Avenue and across the Washington Avenue bridge. On the other side of the Brazos, parade participants passed the new Bridge Street Plaza and cruised down Elm Avenue before ending the parade on the Quinn Campus at about 11 a.m. Thousands of spectators packed each side of Elm Avenue, waving to passing cars and met with honks and handfuls of candy.

Celebrations filled the rest of the day, with a Car Show Off at Brazos Park East kicking off a couple hours after the parade, where local car owners came to show off their custom vehicles and compete for prizes. Waco radio station KWBT-FM (94.5 FM, The Beat) hosted a Family Fun Day event later in the day, which was free and featured activities for kids, food and entertainment and a series of concerts from Bigg Robb, Michel’le, and R&B and soul trio Tony! Toni! Toné!.

Organizers wanted to bring the entire Waco community together for Juneteenth, said Rachel Pate, vice president of the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, the group that organized the event. Pate also said she wanted to highlight the new aspects and the history of Elm Avenue.

“East Waco is a historically Black community. Elm Avenue is a thoroughfare for Black businesses,” Pate said. “As redevelopment happens, we want to draw attention not only to the neighborhood, but to the rich history of it.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city was thrilled to have an opportunity to highlight the redevelopment of Elm Avenue and the new Bridge Street Plaza, a block off Elm near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Meek addressed the crowd before the parade, standing under a flag commemorating the date Juneteenth celebrates: June 19, 1865, when a Union general arrived in Galveston to inform still-enslaved African Americans of their freedom, almost three years after Abraham Lincoln read the Emancipation Proclamation.

Meek said the holiday is a great way for all of Waco to come together and look ahead to the future with hope.

“It’s a dynamic tradition in Waco, for us to be able to celebrate this important day,” Meek said. “It’s so exciting to get together with so many members of our community to celebrate where we’re moving forward as a community.”

Members of the historically Black fraternities and sororities that compose the Divine Nine held a presence in the parade, driving and marching along with banners spelling out each organization’s Greek letters.

Barbara Shelton, a member of the local graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said it is important for the historically Black Greek organizations to participate in the parade because of Juneteenth’s importance to the Black community.

“If there were no Juneteenth, there might not be an Alpha Kappa Alpha,” Shelton said. “We’ve been participating since before it became a holiday, but it’s even more important now. After the last two years that we’ve been through, the fact that we’re able to be here together in unity is just a blessing.”

The parade also featured a personal moment for Waco ISD Board of Trustees and Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce Board member Jeremy Davis, who surprised his girlfriend Courtney Bennett with a marriage proposal during the parade.

The parade stopped as cars reached Elm Avenue so Davis could pop the question. Bennett said yes, which was met with cheers and confetti.

Pate said she has seen the parade grow from only having a few hundred participants to having thousands in only a few years, estimating about 2,500 people attended this year’s parade. Though it has been an official Texas state holiday since 1980 and had been celebrated by Black communities for more than a century before that, Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year after President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing it as such, paving the way for greater recognition of the holiday.

“We’ve seen not only more people join into the parade, but they’ve joined in with the chamber throughout the years,” Pate said. “As we gain steam and traction, the celebrations and participation will continue to increase. It’s been wonderful. I hope to see it be even bigger in years to come.”

Waco resident Eric Johnson said he has been coming to the parade “forever.” Johnson said it is great to see how the parade has grown and how everyone in the Waco community has come to celebrate Juneteenth together.

“Back in the day, you didn’t see no white folks,” Johnson said. “But now you see a lot of white folks and I like that. We’re all here out and together.”

Waco residents David and Jackie Dixon said they have been attending the Juneteenth parade since it first began. They said it has been great to see how much the parade has grown and come to be embraced by the community.

“The collaboration of different groups of people, coming together and celebrating,” David Dixon said, naming his favorite thing about the parade. “I love it. It’s beautiful.”

