Junior League shares ‘Goodnight Waco’ children's book as community gift

Junior League of Waco members Paige Connell, a ninth-grade Midway High School English teacher; and Lindsay Stevens, a Midway gifted and talented specialist, headed the book project committee and wrote the text with Derrick and Junior League member Stacy Virden serving as project editors.

Asked if she was familiar with "Goodnight Moon," a bedtime reading favorite for generations of parents, Connell, like Stevens a mother, laughed. "I could quote from 'Goodnight Moon' from memory," she said.

The writers chose to evoke the cadence and rhythm of the Brown book, working in elements identified with Waco, with a checklist on the back page for families that would want to see them in person.

Narrowing subjects down wasn't as difficult, however, as the long-distance juggling of the varied parts of the book's publishing, including securing a publisher and illustrator, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They secured Baylor University Press as publisher, which Connell said was eager to go outside its usual academic fare, and Lubbock illustrator Dirk Fowler.

"(Fowler) brings the best parts of Waco to life and the vibrancy of the city, the things you just have to have," she said.