Junior League shares ‘Goodnight Waco’ children's book as community gift

The Junior League of Waco is celebrating its 85th anniversary with a children's book it hopes will open kids' eyes to Waco, modeled after a book that millions of parents have used to put them to sleep.
"Goodnight Waco," whose official release party was held Thursday at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, captures city landmarks and community qualities in a lyrical rhythm mimicking Margaret Wise Brown's beloved children's book "Goodnight Moon."
"In the heart of Texas is a beautiful town where friends say goodnight as the sun goes down," the Waco book starts, touching on landmarks, residents' occupations, Baylor University and recreation by the close of its 36 pages.
The book is the fruit of several years' discussion and work at the Junior League, which in 2019 decided to combine the nonprofit organization's mission of supporting early childhood education with a tradition of a community gift on major anniversary years.
Members got the idea of a "Goodnight Waco" book from a similar project in Tyler, whose Junior League created the children's book "Goodnight Rose City." Past president Ellen Derrick led the effort to produce one with Waco the focus.
Junior League of Waco members Paige Connell, a ninth-grade Midway High School English teacher; and Lindsay Stevens, a Midway gifted and talented specialist, headed the book project committee and wrote the text with Derrick and Junior League member Stacy Virden serving as project editors.
Asked if she was familiar with "Goodnight Moon," a bedtime reading favorite for generations of parents, Connell, like Stevens a mother, laughed. "I could quote from 'Goodnight Moon' from memory," she said.
The writers chose to evoke the cadence and rhythm of the Brown book, working in elements identified with Waco, with a checklist on the back page for families that would want to see them in person.
Narrowing subjects down wasn't as difficult, however, as the long-distance juggling of the varied parts of the book's publishing, including securing a publisher and illustrator, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They secured Baylor University Press as publisher, which Connell said was eager to go outside its usual academic fare, and Lubbock illustrator Dirk Fowler.
"(Fowler) brings the best parts of Waco to life and the vibrancy of the city, the things you just have to have," she said.
The finished product with an initial press run of 3,000 copies officially debuted Thursday, but had been available earlier in the month at the Baylor Bookstore in time for Baylor Homecoming and online at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Those preferring to buy copies in person can do so at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, the Baylor Bookstore and during the league's Deck the Halls holiday gift market and fundraiser, held Nov. 4-7 at the Waco Convention Center. Proceeds from the sales will support the league's work in early childhood education.
The league also will give 1,000 copies to the Waco Independent School District to distribute to its prekindergarten students.