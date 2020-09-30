Jury notices in the mail for McLennan County as officials eye return of trials in a month

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Connley Litton, chief deputy clerk for the district clerk's office, said his office mailed out 500 notices to potential jurors for each of the first two weeks. Along with the summons, the clerk's office sent out COVID-19 questionnaires, which ask questions similar to those asked before people enter buildings these days.

The plan now is for jury selection to be conducted at the Waco Convention Center, which provides more space for social distancing than any room at the courthouse or county annex building. After jury selection is complete, the trials will be held in the annex visiting courtroom, which is much larger than Johnson's or Strother's courtrooms and will enable officials to configure the room to accommodate social distancing but still allow the jury and others to see and hear the proceedings.

Strother said he is still working on the court safety plan. Under state requirements outlined by the Supreme Court and Office of Court Administration, he is required to consult with city-county health officials to make sure all health and safety practices are in place before trials can resume.