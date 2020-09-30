Jury notices in the mail for McLennan County as officials eye return of trials in a month

McLennan County residents waiting by the mailbox for their absentee ballots also might receive a less-voluntary call to exercise another of their rights and duties as citizens.
The McLennan County District Clerk's Office mailed out 1,000 jury summons this week as officials continue to refine plans to resume jury trials, which have been shut down since late February because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State officials have postponed the resumption of jury trials several times as the pandemic continues to hold the nation in its uncertain and unpredictable grip.
But as cities gradually continue to reopen, those in the judicial system are eager to resume court as backlogged dockets, especially in criminal courts, steadily grow.
Officials remain cognizant that everything is subject to change. But for now, McLennan County officials plan to resume only felony criminal trials beginning on Oct. 30 and Nov. 9. Judge Ralph Strother and Judge Matt Johnson, the county's two primary felony criminal court judges, will alternate weeks for jury trials, beginning with defendants who have been languishing in jail waiting for their day in court since the shutdown.
Johnson formulated a health and safety plan, which Strother is reviewing before submitting to Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield, this area's regional administrative judge. He must sign off on the plan before trials can resume.
Connley Litton, chief deputy clerk for the district clerk's office, said his office mailed out 500 notices to potential jurors for each of the first two weeks. Along with the summons, the clerk's office sent out COVID-19 questionnaires, which ask questions similar to those asked before people enter buildings these days.
The plan now is for jury selection to be conducted at the Waco Convention Center, which provides more space for social distancing than any room at the courthouse or county annex building. After jury selection is complete, the trials will be held in the annex visiting courtroom, which is much larger than Johnson's or Strother's courtrooms and will enable officials to configure the room to accommodate social distancing but still allow the jury and others to see and hear the proceedings.
Strother said he is still working on the court safety plan. Under state requirements outlined by the Supreme Court and Office of Court Administration, he is required to consult with city-county health officials to make sure all health and safety practices are in place before trials can resume.
"It is a very complex process," Strother said. "I've got to send this to Judge Stubblefield and he has to review it, and he has 27 other plans from this region that he has to look at and approve. The commissioners have to designate the convention center as a courthouse annex, there are all the safety factors to consider, security issues ... It's just a very difficult situation with a lot of moving parts."
Neither Strother nor Johnson have designated which defendant will be the first to stand trial if the county is able to resume trials in coming weeks.
Both judges have said they don't want to start back with a complex capital murder case or an emotional child sex abuse case because of the uncommon circumstances. Depending on their ages, child witnesses are often hard to understand. A young child, possibly wearing a mask during testimony, with a jury that is spread out more than normal might present challenges best left for later dates, the judges said.
