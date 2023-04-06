Waco native Katherine Logue has been named the executive director of the McLennan County Dispute Resolution Center.

Logue, who graduated from Waco’s Richfield High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts in the Plan II Honors program at the University of Texas at Austin in 1984, and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor Law School in 1987.

“The DRC is thrilled to announce the hiring of our new executive director, Katherine Logue,” said DRC board chair Anna Clark Martinez. “She brings to the DRC a diverse skill-set that makes her uniquely qualified. We are confident that Katherine will positively impact and expand quality mediation services in McLennan County and throughout Texas.”

Chartered in 1996 as a nonprofit organization, the DRC provides the community with education, training and affordable mediation services.

This mission resonates deeply with Logue. “In many legal conflicts, emotions run high,” she said. “People want to tell their story and be heard, and that can be difficult when legal representation may be prohibitively expensive. The DRC can help by providing the parties with the opportunity to resolve their disputes in a meaningful and professional manner without the adversarial context of a courtroom setting.”

For the past 12 years, Logue served as the executive director of the Rotary Club of Waco. Previously she was the director of career services at Baylor Law School, staff attorney for Justice Bill Vance and briefing attorney for Justice Frank G. McDonald on the 10thCourt of Appeals, and in private law practice with the Waco firm of Sleeper, Johnston, Helm & Fontaine.

Logue is married to Jack A. Hill, professor emeritus of religion and social Ethics at TCU.