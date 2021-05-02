Kayak rentals come to Brazos Park East, aid in exploring Waco paddling trails

Ward said after the initial pandemic shutdown people began flocking to outdoor activities. The couple set up contact-free equipment rentals. It gave Erin an idea.

“People were just dying for that, you know, after being locked up for like a month,” Ward said. “So that's kind of what really gave me more of the idea of more of a year-round option for equipment where people can just go, get a kayak and get in the water.”

Ward, who grew up in Waco, said her family loved to be out on the water paddling, kayaking and canoeing, but they always did it at Lake Waco.

She said most of her clients are locals during most of the year, but during summer about half of her customers are tourists. She said she expects the Brazos Park East location to draw mostly locals, at least at first.

“You know, and with the craziness of life, you know, especially this past year… I like the water because I get away from the chaos of people talking, of traffic, of the noise of life,” Ward said. “And when you're on the water you just hear the birds, people, the sun on your face. I’m just calmed and focused on that.”