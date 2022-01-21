Kermit Oliver exhibit puts new Art Center Waco spot on the map

For years, Art Center Waco leaders and supporters had contemplated moving to downtown Waco to increase the center's visibility and access. A task force led by board member Lisa Monroe and board Chair Jill Michaels found the current facility at 701 S. Eighth and set in motion a $3.1 million building renovation that, due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, took much of last year to complete.

Houston arts writer and scholar Susie Kalil, who is writing a book on the 78-year-old Refugio native, curated "New Narratives, New Beginnings," and with the help of Oliver and local collectors assembled 54 paintings touching the breadth of Oliver's professional career.

Oliver's striking combination of detail, assemblage and symbolism has earned him a reputation in Texas art circles — and beyond, thanks to his highly collectible scarves designed for Paris fashion house Hermes. The Waco painter also is represented at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.