Key to Habitat house marks new heights on woman's journey from the bottom

Jessica Dugan makes a mean chocolate chip cookie using brown butter.

She can hardly wait to bake a batch in her new oven on Payne Avenue, the one inside a new Habitat for Humanity house Dugan soon will occupy.

The road to homeownership has lasted three years for 32-year-old Dugan, but she has turned the corner in more ways than one. She kicked an addiction to amphetamine, endured abuse and ended up at Compassion Ministries' transitional homeless shelter, which she will leave when her home purchase formally closes.

A long talk with herself, and help from a caring community, straightened her path.

On Thursday, friends and supporters packed Dugan's would-be abode in East Waco, sharing thoughts, tears and congratulatory hugs. Dugan, who earns a living caring for an elderly client, said the turnout overwhelmed her. Her 5-year-old daughter wrapped arms around Mom's waist, looked up into her face and beamed. This is her new home, and that of her older brother.

The party on Payne Avenue started and ended with a prayer, one having already been answered. John Alexander, Waco Habitat for Humanity executive director, thanked God for the blessing the home represents. He said the goal was met "despite the roughest construction environment in the history of Waco Habitat," founded in 1986 and Dugan's home being its 180th.

Gone is the era when Waco Habitat could spend nothing or less than $500 in extreme cases on lots. A city of Waco program Alexander sorely misses made abandoned property available to anyone paying off delinquent taxes.

The lot on which Waco Habitat built Dugan's home cost $12,000, and Alexander called that a good deal in today's real estate environment, one made possible because the seller was a Waco Habitat supporter.

Dugan said she is paying about $520 a month on a 30-year, zero-interest loan on the home Alexander said cost about $130,000 to build, including contract labor and material. Volunteers contribute time and expertise to Habitat home construction. Prospective homeowners must donate at least 300 hours in sweat equity to building their own homes or other Habitat residences.

That monthly payment includes taxes and insurance.

Dugan, smiling, said the time commitment proved little challenge since the process lasted three years. Several speakers at Thursday's dedication ceremony applauded Dugan for her patience and perseverance.

The Waco Foundation's W. Lacy Clifton Fund sponsored Dugan's home, the 15th Habitat residence the fund has made possible since 2005. Longtime Waco businessman Bill Clifton Jr. attended Thursday's dedication.

"I'm thrilled to be involved in a great program," Clifton said.

Dugan will have enough Habitat neighbors to throw a block party if they so desire. Her home sits beside another such residence, and a third nearby is under construction, with crews busily preparing the site late Thursday afternoon. Alexander said Habitat controls eight lots in the neighborhood around Payne Avenue, an area blocks from Hines Elementary, Quinn Campus, Elm Avenue and Rapaport Academy, which Dugan's daughter attends.

Alexander said demolishing a vacant, dilapidated house across the street from Dugan could put Habitat in business on yet another home.

In her rare spare time, Dugan attends McLennan Community College, pursuing a career in social work. She would enjoy helping the elderly or people suffering from addictions, a condition she grew familiar with during life in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It got so bad she lost custody of her daughter for a time, went broke and nearly surrendered to hopelessness.

But she found recovery in Waco, where she lived 57 days at the Cenikor Treatment Center before staying at the Sunshine Recovery House and Compassion Ministries' transitional housing complex.

Habitat for Humanity provided the next step on the ladder.

Now she will have her own place. Those directly and indirectly involved in her recovery showered her with moral support and gifts on Thursday. They brought gift cards from Walmart, Waco Habitat ReStore and McLennan County Master Gardeners, as well as games for the kids, cooking utensils, and a gift basket containing bread, honey, spices and a candle.

Alexander said Waco Habitat will keep on plugging, trying to make dreams come true for others like Dugan. He said a $1 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help greatly. Scott, former spouse of billionaire Jeff Bezos, awarded $450 million to Habitat affiliates nationwide, Alexander said.

He said Waco Habitat currently is working with nine local families seeking assistance in finding a permanent home. To qualify, applicants must have an income no greater than 60% of the area median income.