Kiddieland at Waco's Lions Park waiting for inspection for season opener

Linda Sirkel's parents took her to Lions Park when she was a young girl, and Sirkel, in turn, took her kids, her grandkids and now her great-grandchildren.

Lions Park and Kiddieland have been family traditions in Waco for decades, and Sirkel, who took over as director of the Waco Lions Park trust after the 2017 death of her husband, C.C., wants to keep it that way.

The pandemic forced Kiddieland to close last year and has delayed its opening this year, Sirkel said. The normal spring break opening was postponed while Sirkel waits for inspectors to come by for the park's annual review. The park cannot open until inspectors give it the thumb's up and the report is filed with the Texas Department of Insurance, Sirkel said.

Since most amusement parks were closed last year, they are all trying to open back up at the same time and stretching the time of park inspectors, she said.

In the meantime, Sirkel and park manager Todd Cantrell continue to spruce up the park and are thinking of new ways to increase revenue, including possibly offering sponsorships for Kiddieland attractions, such as a horse on the carousel, a boat on the aquatic ride, a hole on the miniature golf course, a car on the small train that encircles Lions Park or the go-karts.