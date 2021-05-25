KIddieland looking for a few good employees to get back to regular hours at Lions Park

Linda Sirkel is looking for a dozen good employees to help get Lions Park and Kiddieland in shape and ready to maintain a regular summer operating schedule.
Sirkel, who took over as director of the Waco Lions Park trust after the 2017 death of her husband, C.C., said the park opened for two weekends earlier this month but was forced to close again for lack of a workforce.
The pandemic forced Kiddieland to close last year, and its normal spring break opening was delayed this year while Sirkel waited for insurance inspectors to give it the thumbs-up.
When the park did open, employees quit their jobs in mid-shift, others failed to show and one got sick, went home and never returned, Sirkel said. Sirkel hopes to attract the usual batch of teenage workers but said she also would like to hire more mature employees, perhaps veterans or active retirees looking for a little extra income.
The go-karts were not open the two weekends the rest of the park opened because changes in Lions Park insurance coverage have altered the rules, Sirkel said. She said she thinks older employees will be a better fit to explain the changes to unhappy customers and to handle unruly would-be NASCAR drivers who do not abide by the guidelines.
Before the changes in go-kart policies, an older brother or sister tall enough to drive could have a younger sibling ride along in the passenger’s seat. Now, if a younger child wants to ride, the driver has to have a valid driver’s license, Sirkel said.
“We have a lot of applications, but we eliminated some because of their extra activities or lack of transportation,” Sirkel said. “We eliminated some after the in-person interviews. We’ve got a pretty big stack of applications, but at least half of them won’t pan out. We contacted those who filled out online applications and many of them didn’t show up. But to have that many agree to work for us and then not last, that is unusual. So until we hire a new crew, we can’t open.”
After school is out, Sirkel hopes to resume normal Kiddieland hours, from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Sirkel has fielded a lot of calls from people wanting to know when the park will be open. She also has had to turn away disappointed parents who wanted to have their child’s birthday party there, she said.
Waco Lions Park first opened in 1952. Over the years, the park, an 11-acre complex at North 42nd Street and Bosque Boulevard, added tennis courts, a swimming pool and the miniature golf course. Kiddieland came along in 1965, and the park later expanded to include go-karts, new rides and a train.
The swimming pool, which became too expensive to maintain, was converted into a short-lived bumper boat ride in 2001 before being drained for good.
Sirkel said she is trying to find someone who can fill in or repair the cracks in the three miniature golf courses so new carpet can be installed.