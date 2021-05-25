KIddieland looking for a few good employees to get back to regular hours

"We have a lot of applications, but we eliminated some because of their extra activities or lack of transportation," Sirkel said. "We eliminated some after the in-person interviews. We've got a pretty big stack of applications, but at least half of them won't pan out. We contacted those who filled out online applications and many of them didn't show up. But to have that many agree to work for us and then not last, that is unusual. So until we hire a new crew, we can't open."

After school is out, Sirkel hopes to resume normal Kiddieland hours, from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Sirkel has fielded a lot of calls from people wanting to know when the park will be open. She also has had to turn away disappointed parents who wanted to have their child's birthday party there, she said.

Waco Lions Park first opened in 1952. Over the years, the park, an 11-acre complex at North 42nd Street and Bosque Boulevard, added tennis courts, a swimming pool and the miniature golf course. Kiddieland came along in 1965, and the park later expanded to include go-karts, new rides and a train.

The swimming pool, which became too expensive to maintain, was converted into a short-lived bumper boat ride in 2001 before being drained for good.

Sirkel said she is trying to find someone who can fill in or repair the cracks in the three miniature golf courses so new carpet can be installed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.