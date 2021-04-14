Kiddieland waiting for inspection for season opener

Linda Sirkel's parents took her to Lions Park when she was a young girl, and Sirkel, in turn, took her kids, her grandkids and now her great-grandchildren.
Lions Park and Kiddieland have been family traditions in Waco for decades, and Sirkel, who took over as director of the Waco Lions Park trust after the 2017 death of her husband, C.C., wants to keep it that way.
The pandemic forced Kiddieland to close last year and has delayed its opening this year, Sirkel said. The normal spring break opening was postponed while Sirkel waits for inspectors to come by for the park's annual review. The park cannot open until inspectors give it the thumb's up and the report is filed with the Texas Department of Insurance, Sirkel said.
Since most amusement parks were closed last year, they are all trying to open back up at the same time and stretching the time of park inspectors, she said.
In the meantime, Sirkel and park manager Todd Cantrell continue to spruce up the park and are thinking of new ways to increase revenue, including possibly offering sponsorships for Kiddieland attractions, such as a horse on the carousel, a boat on the aquatic ride, a hole on the miniature golf course, a car on the small train that encircles Lions Park or the go-karts.
"I wish that I could find sponsors for each ride to help maintain them, even like for the go-karts," Sirkel said. "We could have a sponsor for each go-kart and a major sponsor for the track. We are also trying to find businesses to sponsor the boat ride or the pony cart ride. We could paint individual sponsors' names on rides, which would give us more community participation than corporate participation."
Sirkel hopes the park, an 11-acre complex at North 42nd Street and Bosque Boulevard, can open before the end of the month.
She said the Ferris wheel will not be in operation this year and it will be removed and replaced with a new attraction. She declined to reveal the new addition, saying she wants to save that for a surprise announcement later.
The go-kart track has been updated, including reconfiguring the metal rails to make the turns tighter and more challenging, Sirkel said.
"Putt-Putt is my biggest concern right now," she said. "I’ve got new carpet to re-carpet all three courses, but all of the cracks in the concrete are proving to be very challenging trying to get them smooth enough where the holes are playable."
Waco Lions Park first opened in 1952. Over the years, the park added tennis courts, a swimming pool and the miniature golf course. Kiddieland came along in 1965, and the park later expanded to include go-karts, new rides and a train. The swimming pool, which became too expensive to maintain, was converted into a short-lived bumper boat ride in 2001 before being drained for good.
The Waco Founder Lions Club established a trust to help maintain the park and held major annual fundraising projects, including auctioning off a Cadillac one year, to support it.
The Junior League, which donated a $145,000 carousel in 2011, and other local organizations have helped support the park over the years.
Sirkel said students from Vanguard College Preparatory School are donating their time to help out Friday, and the Lions Club is having a clean-up day at the park Saturday.
"I'm 72, and Todd is 65," Sirkel said. "Todd does most of the physical labor, but we mow, we clean toilets, we climb up on buildings and get leaves off the rooftops, we paint, fix rides, haul gravel, whatever it takes. We are just trying our best to keep this place open because it has been such a great place over the years for families to come and have a good time."