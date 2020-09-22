Kids in Section 8 housing to get online learning boost through CARES Act funds

The Waco Housing Authority plans to use federal funds to partner with schools to help students in Section 8 housing adapt to virtual classes in a time of pandemic.
During a board meeting Tuesday, Waco Housing Authority President Milet Hopping said the authority received an unexpected additional $200,000 in CARES Act funding specifically for Section 8 rental housing, bringing the total to more than $400,000 reaching Waco subsidized housing through the federal package of coronavirus relief measures.
Section 8 is the government program that subsidizes low-income residents' rent in private housing. The housing authority has also received money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act this summer for public housing complexes it owns and operates, using the funds to boost internet access for students.
Hopping said the Section 8 funding will provide both hardware and educational programming.
“We wanted to make some way to assure ourselves that our kids, who are at risk already for overcoming challenges from learning due to poverty, would have an opportunity through their schools, to move ahead,” she said after the meeting.
During the meeting, the board of commissioners reviewed how many children live in Section 8 housing in eight ZIP codes covered by the housing authority. They learned 444 students live in Bellmead and Lacy-Lakeview and attend La Vega and Connally schools, while 189 live in Hill and Somervell counties.
“We have some in Waco ISD, but we have some in some other school districts that we need to approach about helping them do the same thing,” Hopping said.
Hopping said that help could be anything from equipment including green screens, charging stations, extension cords and tablets to Saturday school events, including events focused on science, technology, engineering and math that Transformation Waco plans to hold with support from the federal money.
“Our hope is that they would not only be caught up, but that they’d surpass where they would have been, hopefully, with these additional funds,” Hopping said of the students.
There is about $30,000 uncommitted for the program for students in public housing. Hopping said leftover money will be used to supply residents with personal protective gear kits and to set up sites where residents can call a telehealth line.
Internet access is the biggest need for Waoo ISD students in public housing, said Jerry Allen, the recently hired executive director of technology for Waco ISD.
“We have enough devices for our students,” Allen said. “It’s the access that they’ll need.”
The Waco Housing Authority recently upgraded online bandwidth at each location it operates, and Waco ISD worked with its provider, Ruckus.
Ruckus supplied 10 extra internet access points that can be set up outdoors, increasing the bandwidth even further. Allen said he expects the work to wrap up within the month.
“They’re in the process of being installed right now,” Allen said. “They’re a little bit delayed.”
He said Hopping and other Housing Authority staff met with Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon and other administrators to discuss how the money could be best used.
In separate efforts with the same goal, to ensure students have internet access, the district has bought 2,700 hotspots, installed outdoor access points at four schools and plans to add four more this year.
“Families that are in need, we have the ability to get them internet access no matter where they’re at,” Allen said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.