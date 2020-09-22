Kids in Section 8 housing to get online learning boost through CARES Act funds

“We have some in Waco ISD, but we have some in some other school districts that we need to approach about helping them do the same thing,” Hopping said.

Hopping said that help could be anything from equipment including green screens, charging stations, extension cords and tablets to Saturday school events, including events focused on science, technology, engineering and math that Transformation Waco plans to hold with support from the federal money.

“Our hope is that they would not only be caught up, but that they’d surpass where they would have been, hopefully, with these additional funds,” Hopping said of the students.

There is about $30,000 uncommitted for the program for students in public housing. Hopping said leftover money will be used to supply residents with personal protective gear kits and to set up sites where residents can call a telehealth line.

Internet access is the biggest need for Waoo ISD students in public housing, said Jerry Allen, the recently hired executive director of technology for Waco ISD.

“We have enough devices for our students,” Allen said. “It’s the access that they’ll need.”