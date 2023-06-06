Pet Partners of Waco, formerly known as Angel Paws, is bringing fluff and fun to the Hewitt Public Library all summer with its reading buddy dogs.

From 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday through July, kids of all ages can read books to trained dogs and their handlers at the library. The program is free and sign-ups are encouraged, but all walk-ins are welcome. Reading buddies will take a break July 4.

Former Waco children’s librarian Vivian Rutherford, who has coordinated Pet Partners’ visits to libraries for the past 15 years, said not only is the idea cute, but also urges kids to read in a fun and calming environment.

“It’s for the encouragement of reading, for the enjoyment of reading,” Rutherford said.

Children can choose which book they want to read, nuzzle up in a corner of the library with a pup and read them a story.

Rutherford said the activity helps early readers gain confidence and allows reluctant readers the space to practice reading without anxiety. The dogs do not care if they skip a word or mispronounce something, and cuddling with them is enough incentive to encourage someone who does not love reading to participate, she said.

Hewitt Library Director Waynette Ditto said some children who attend are fluent readers and some struggle, but “something magical happens when they sit down with one of these fur babies.” Things the kids may struggle with, like flow and rhythm while reading, disappear when they work with the dogs, she said.

“It’s like magic,” Ditto said.

Rutherford said the younger a child is when they start hearing books read aloud and begin reading, the better they will be at listening, comprehension and vocabulary. The activity even helps with socialization, she said.

Pet Partners of Waco’s therapy dogs go through a comprehensive training with their owners so they are prepared for any situation, Rutherford said. They have visited libraries, nursing homes, hospitals and schools several times, she said.

Pet Partners member Freddie Bozarth said socialization is the most important part of the dogs' training.

"Socialization is the most important thing, whether people get a puppy or rescue dog," she said. "Get them out as soon as you can. You know, we go to Home Depot, Office Depot, Lowe's, Tractor Supply, just because of the noises. It kind of simulates the hospital environment, and the smells, the paint smells."

Bozarth said she has had five service dogs over the past several years and has been coming to libraries with the program for about 15 years.

She brought her 6-year-old bulldog mix, Bentley, a rescue from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, to sit with the kids Tuesday. Bozarth said their favorite part of coming to the library is seeing the smiles on everyone's faces.

"Bentley just loves every bit of it, from the little bitty babies that come with their brothers and sisters to the grandparents," she said. "We're just doing this for fun."

The program is for kids of all ages. Parents may even bring their babies to read to them while the baby and dog cuddle, Rutherford said, or teens can come amid their busy schedules to reduce some stress.

The event also offers a take-home craft. Walk-ins are welcome, but anyone interested is encouraged to sign up for a time slot at signup.com/go/uyropDA.

The Hewitt library will also host a summer kickoff event from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive, featuring carnival games and bounce houses.